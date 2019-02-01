Mustard Seed to benefit from PCN Women’s Fun Run

Express file photo

The Mustard Seed’s School Lunch Program will again benefit from the Red Deer PCN Women’s Fun Run set for May 11th.

“The Mustard Seed was honoured once again to be the charity of choice for the Red Deer PCN Women’s Fun Run,” said Byron Bradley, director at the Mustard Seed. “The support of this community has been amazing! We are so thankful for the $34,520 that was raised last year.

“This is just a fantastic community event and all-ages event. We are so honoured to be a part of it and to be connected to this amazing event here in Red Deer,” he said.

Bradley said the program continues to feed 350 kids in 29 schools each school day.

“This support helped us to expand this service throughout the summer months, ensuring that the most vulnerable in Red Deer had access to lunches all summer long,” he added.

The run, which drew more than 1,200 participants last year, takes place at the Lindsay Thurber High School track and McKenzie Trails.

There are 10km, 5km, 3km and 1km run/walk routes, plus the ‘Move Your Mood Family 3km Event’ which is new this year.

There is also the 500m ‘Little Ladies’ race for four- and five-year-olds and the 100m Diaper Dash for two- to three-year-olds.

Since its launch in 2012, the Women’s Fun Run has seen nearly 9,000 women cross the finish line.

Also, more than $90,000 has been donated to various charities via the event as well. For this year, there is plenty for folks to enjoy from the Kidz Zone, more than $10,000 in age group awards and prizes, a concession run by the Mustard Seed, MC College offering manicures and pedicures, hair fun and dry cuts by donation, interactive games, demonstrations and more.

“I’m passionate about the Mustard Seed for so many reasons,” said Val Jensen, race director. “The big thing for us this year also is launching the Move Your Mood Family 3km. Now we want the fellows out – we want the sons, brothers, the dads, the uncles, the grandpas to come out. It’s our last race of the day at 1 p.m. and it’s a real family event,” she said.

Jensen also pointed out how the event encourages participants to adopt a healthier, more active lifestyle in general.

“We’ve given you that finish line – a concrete line to cross where you are going to feel better when you do it. And every finish line is a start line for your next race! People can look at it and say, ‘Okay – what’s next!’ That’s the idea – for me to also give people tangible goals.”

Local teacher Tina McInenly has been with the run since its inception.

“We’ve been involved with the Fun Run since the very first year Val started it. She has always had a vision about bringing community together and helping local organizations in town. It’s a fantastic run, and it brings ladies together.

“Me, my mom and my two sisters have done it every single year and now we have three nieces that have since done it as well,” she said.

“I’m a teacher in Red Deer, and our school benefits very highly from the lunch program. So I see it daily. I see the daily impact it has.”

For more information or to register, check out www.womensfunrun.com.

