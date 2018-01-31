BELLE AND CAST - Members of the cast of Beauty and the Beast: Stephanie Gonzalez and Kyra Gamelin, playing villagers, Isabelle Quartly playing Babette, Vanessa Hodgins as Belle, Kailyn Hall playing a member of the ensemble and Lumiere. Michelle Falk/Red Deer Express

Red Deer actress profile: Vanessa Hodgins playing Belle

Red Deer Notre Dame High School’s production of Beauty and the Beast

Vanessa Hodgins lives for theatre. The Grade 12 playing Belle in Notre Dame High School’s production of Beauty and the Beast is eager for audiences to see their take on the classic show.

“It’s really exciting to get to do Beauty and the Beast because it’s so well known and the movie just came out,” she said.

Hodgins is modest about her past accomplishments and theatre training.

In addition to taking musical theatre in school she takes voice lessons and has been part of the Cornerstone Youth Theatre since 2010. Last year Hodgins played one of the leads in Notre Dame’s production of Seussical.

The script and music for this production are from the Disney Broadway version, which differs slightly from the movie.

“It has different songs, but they’re just as good and still give the same iconic feeling,” she said.

Hodgins plans to continue to pursue theatre after graduating, and intends to do a diploma in musical theatre. In February she is auditioning for Capilano University, MacEwan University and Canadian College of Performing Arts.

This is one of three shows Hodgins is involved with this year. Following Beauty and the Beast, she is performing in The Wizard of Oz March 2-11 and Snow White in June.

She laughs that at least exams are finished now.

Hodgins said it was a real collective work that the students and staff from several departments have brought together.

Several of the roles, including Belle, have been double-cast to maximize opportunities for students. Hodgins shares the role of Belle with Katelynn David.

Beauty and the Beast will be on stage at the Red Deer Memorial Centre with daily shows at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. from Feb. 8-10.

Cree language app from Maskwacis making teaching it easier

#BellLetstalk Day creates mental health awareness

National initiative encourages dialogue and raises funds for mental health

Alberta earmarks $81 million to help agriculture improve energy efficiency

Four-year funding arrangement to be spread out equally over four areas of agriculture

UPDATE/WATCH: Riverside Meadows incident over without incident

RCMP begining to allow residents back into their home

Golden Circle gearing up to broaden its community outreach

Board plans to launch more programs to help seniors 'age in place'

Red Deer RCMP look for public assistance to ID theft suspect

Man assaulted staff member when she tried to stop him from shoplifting

Trump's first State of the Union address

Trump to Congress: Talks about fixing trade deals, not about scrapping them

U.S. gymnastics doctor faces another sentence, victims return to court

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar admitted to molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts for years

Putin to athletes: Ignore doping scandals at Olympics

"I wish you not to think about anything which has recently accompanied your preparation for these Olympics," said Putin

Shaw offers severance packages to thousands of employees

The company is looking to scale down due to changing consumer trends

New Brunswick running 11th straight deficit and increasing net debt

The Fraser Institute said it's time New Brunswick cuts spending and starts to address the net debt.

Halifax council debates immediate removal of Edward Cornwallis statue

Days after Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq chiefs called for the statue to be taken down, councillors debate city's controversial founder

Governor orders criminal probe of Texas gymnastics ranch

Greg Abbott has ordered a criminal investigation into claims that former doctor Larry Nassar abused some of his victims at the Texas ranch that was the training ground for U.S. women's gymnastics

More than 1,000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

A large crowd gathered in Quebec City one year from the deadly mosque shooting

