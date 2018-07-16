Lacombe Corn Maze celebrates CFR 45

Giddy up and get ready to get lost at the Lacombe Corn Maze.

Kraay Family Farm has introduced their new design for the maze and this year visitors will have the opportunity to wander through the Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) logo.

“This year we approached the CFR to partner with them on the theme of our maze,” Owner/Operator Rachel Kraay said. “It is a big year for them. It is their 45th year and it is also their first year in Red Deer.

“We thought there was a good connection with farmers there and our family loves the rodeo.”

Not only did the CFR fit thematically, the logo also fits very nicely into the structural makeup of the maze.

“The maze itself is the the CFR logo and that logo worked really well in the design. We are excited that worked out and our pictures turned out as well,” Kraay said.

Building the maze is a feat that takes several workers a week to put together.

“Not including the planting and field work which takes several days, the cutting out and the design of the maze took us about a week,” Kraay said. “That is everything including getting the design, then we walk and flag the field, then when it is about 3-4 inches tall — one of us walks and paints the areas we will cut the paths out and then another one of us follows behind with the rototiller and digs up the corn to make the paths.”

The maze, and everything else at the Kraay Family Farm, opens Friday, July 20th.

“It will be our 19th season and we are excited to include a rodeo theme,” Kraay said. “We have added a bunch of new stuff and we are excited to see new people. We also look forward to seeing the people we see every year and show them what we have built.”

Several events will be going on at the Farm throughout the summer.

“At the end of September, we will have our outdoor movie nights; we always have a first responders day to celebrate and thank them and throughout the season this year we will be playing a bingo game at the farm where people can win tickets to the CFR,” Kraay said.

While Kraay hasn’t walked the maze in its entirety yet, she estimates the maze will take guests about 80 to 90 minutes to do all three phases.

“I encourage people to come out. We open July 20th and go all the way until October 20th and we are open six days a week throughout the summer and fall,” Kraay added.

More information can be found at kraayfamilyfarm.com.

