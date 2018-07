Westerner Days is, unofficially, underway after Bower Place held their annual Pancake Breakfast.

FLIPPING AMAZING - Red Deer City Council helped serve up pancakes for over 6,000 Central Albertans at the 36th annual Bower Place Pancake Breakfast. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

Over 6,000 Central Albertans came our for free pancakes and sausages in the parking lot of the shopping centre.

The ‘Flipping Amazing’ pancake breakfast is the unofficial beginning of Westerner Days, with the parade officially kicking things off Wednesday, July 18th.

Westerner Days is doubling down on their western theme this year and will run Wednesday through Sunday.