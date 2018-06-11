COMMUNITY SPIRIT - Blackfalds Days coming this weekend. Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express

Blackfalds Days runs this weekend

Town is hosting three days of community events

The Town of Blackfalds is coming together for their premier annual event from June 15th-17th.

“Blackfalds Days, as usual is going to be an exciting weekend,” Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole said. “It starts on Friday and we are having our 10-16 Minor Baseball Tournament starting Friday Evening. It lasts the whole weekend.

“We also have a scavenger hunt and a Youth Night Out (On Friday).”

The following day begins with the Town Council Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with the proceeds of the event going to charity.

“There is also an Oldie Show and Shine and we having Minor Soccer Exhibition Matches from 9-3:30 at All-star Park,” Poole said. “We also have our parade starting at 10 a.m. It is always a fun event and we are expecting it being bigger and better that in previous years. We are looking forward to having a huge crowd out for that.”

The Blackfalds Market will follow the parade, with a Fun Zone which includes a Petting Zoo Bouncy Castles. There will also be Library Reading Corner happening at the Multiplex Arena.

“We also have a Family Dance that evening from 7-9:30 a.m. at the Multiplex Arena and the evening will finish off with a fantastic fireworks show,” he said, adding the show is the result of volunteer hours.

On Sunday, the IGA parking lot will play host to Jan-a-van — which is in support of the Blackfalds Food Bank.

“We also have a community church service and the Abbey Centre will have toonie admission all day long,” Poole said.

Sunday will also play host to Block Party in the Park and Taste of Blackfalds, which will be at the Community Centre from from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Poole said Blackfalds Days is very important to the community.

“Blackfalds Days has been going on for as long as I can remember and I have been here since the early 80s,” he said. “It is a growing celebration and it is an opportunity for the town to get together and put on a lot of events. It provides fun for the community at little to no cost.

“There is something for everyone. it has been growing each year and we are really proud of what we put on.”

Pole thanked the volunteers who are vital to the success of the weekend.

“We have a tonne of volunteers and they instrumental to providing services in all different areas. Most of the events are organized by volunteers. They may have Town staff involved but they are very-much volunteer driven,” he said.

He added, “I hope to see you all here on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It is going to be a wonderful weekend and we will all have a lot of fun.”

A full list of events can be found at blackfalds.ca.

todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com

