Darling, a little chocolate for a little amour?

What’s good and what’s questionable about chocolate on Valentine’s day?

Hmm, should I order flowers, maybe consider a romantic candlelight dinner, or a box of chocolates?

This year, chocolate wins after reading an article from the highly respected Nutrition department at Tuft’s University. So, what’s good and what’s questionable about chocolate on Valentine’s day?

I believe readers will agree that we need a lot more love in this troubled world.

The Aztec Indians thought so too. They considered chocolate an aphrodisiac. The story goes that Montezuma consumed a huge chocolate drink before visiting his harem.

Alas, this is more fiction than science.

A chemical called phenylethylamine is present in chocolate and does play a small part in emotional arousal. But studies show that eating chocolate does not increase the level of this chemical in the brain.

This is not good news if you’ve spent your last dollar on chocolates, hoping for a tender embrace. But do not despair. All is not lost. Cocoa beans contain dozens of different phytochemicals, plant compounds, that help to promote health.

Dr. Alice E Lichtenstein, a senior scientist studying aging at Tuft’s University, says there are flavonoids that possess anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects in chocolate.

So it’s important for potential lovers to keep this vital point in mind when purchasing chocolate. The closer the chocolate is to the cocoa bean, the more of these benefits are present.

Dr. Diane L McKay, assistant professor at the Friedman School of Nutrition, adds that dark chocolate contains the most phyotochemicals and has less added sugar and fat.

There’s more good news.

A 2017 study in the medical journal Nutrients showed that chocolate consumption was associated with a favourable impact on blood pressure, cholesterol and triglyceride blood levels, and possibly insulin sensitivity. But don’t get carried away and reach for gobs of chocolate.

Researchers also reported there was no increased benefit by consuming more than three ounces of chocolate a week.

What do Spanish scientists say about chocolate?

Another 2017 study in Spain revealed that older adults who consumed even less than half an ounce of any kind of chocolate daily had better cognitive function than non-chocolate eaters. But the researchers admitted that lifestyle, dietary, and genetic factors, could also have played a role in the result.

However, chocolate may have a beneficial effect on the brain.

A 2016 study published in the Journal Appetite looked at the consumption of chocolate in nearly 1,000 people age 23 to 98 years. They reported the more consumption of chocolate the better the performance on cognitive tests.

No mention was made that this study was sponsored by the chocolate industry.

But I would strongly caution that readers should not take this finding as an excuse to go on a chocolate binge.

In researching this column I found that studies about chocolate are not as simple as you would like them to be. For instance, the absorption of flavenoids may vary from person to person depending on what bacteria are present in the bowel.

I also did not enjoy discovering that there are concerns about heavy metal contamination in cocoa powder.

For instance, a consumer laboratory found that all of the 43 powders tested contained more than the upper recommended limit of cadmium, which has the potential to damage kidneys and weaken bones if consumed over a long period of time.

Another precaution. If your sweetie suffers from migraine attack, forget chocolates. Buy her flowers. Some research suggests that natural chemicals in cocoa can increase the frequency of migraine attacks. Other research disagrees.

I’d agree with Dr. Lichtenstein that, “If you enjoy chocolate, eat what you like. But be sure to do so in moderation and don’t do it for health benefits.”

It’s also well to remember that you cannot compare the antioxidants in chocolate with those in fruits and vegetables that also contain fiber and vitamins.

I hope I’ve not been a kill-joy on Valentine’s day, putting a damper on a little amour.

After all, remember, a healthy lifestyle does not mean you must be good all of the time. Just make sure that being a little bad never becomes a habit.

See the new web site at www.docgiff.com. For comments, email info@docgiff.com.

Previous story
Is the new diet worth it?

Just Posted

Harpdog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band head to The Krossing

Few have tackled the smoky magic of the blues quite like Brown

Scott Helman to fire up the Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza March 1st

Helman set to hit the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Two Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools students will be Games torchbearers

The two students applied in their home country of Kenya before arriving to Canada

Sherlock Holmes series continues with The Final Problem

Shows run in Red Deer’s Nickle Studio from Feb. 21st to 23rd

Daytime and overnight support services during extreme cold

Red Deer City council continues to advocate to meet needs of the vulnerable

VIDEO: Trudeau surprised, puzzled by Wilson-Raybould’s resignation

The justice minister resigned from the federal cabinet on Monday

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Leduc RCMP investigate robbery in City of Leduc

Bank robbery suspect passes note to teller demanding cash

Scientists think B.C.’s volcanoes hold the key to understanding its climate

They want to understand how ice sheets have behaved in British Columbia in the past

Michelle Obama’s Grammy appearance did not impress mom

Her mom asked if she had seen any of the ‘real stars’

Unhappy with deal, Trump still doesn’t expect a new shutdown

Lawmakers tentatively agreed to a deal that would provide nearly $1.4 billion for border barriers

Jason Kenney pushes for lower minimum wage for youth, alcohol servers

The United Conservative Party leaders says it would help struggling restaurants stay in business

Look south to discover the future climate of U.S., Canadian cities

Study finds comparisons for future climate of U.S., Canadian cities

‘Vicious’ dog attacks young Sylvan Lake girl

Nearby neighbours came to the aide of the girl who was attacked by a dog Friday afternoon

Most Read