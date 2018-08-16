Airbnb’s federal budget proposal tells Liberals, ‘we want to be regulated’

Submission says ‘we want to be regulated’ and asks the government to avoid forcing existing rules

One of the world’s largest short-term rental websites is inviting the Trudeau Liberals to create a regulatory regime for the burgeoning industry — something its critics have long advocated.

Airbnb’s pre-budget submission to the House of Commons finance committee says the government should recognize the need for new regulations and tax rules for the ever-growing home-sharing business.

The five-page submission says “we want to be regulated” and asks the government to avoid forcing existing rules for traditional hotels onto Airbnb hosts.

The federal government has come under increasing pressure to regulate the home-sharing market and follow in the footsteps of Quebec, British Columbia and a handful of cities enacting rental rules and striking tax deals with Airbnb.

A hotel industry group says in a report released today the federal government should force companies like Airbnb to remit sales taxes from hosts and pay corporate income taxes in Canada.

The Hotel Association of Canada also says the Liberals should require online businesses to hand over detailed information on all home-renting activity so the government has a detailed list of all short-term rental hosts.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Women-owned businesses generate $68,000 less revenue than men’s: survey

Just Posted

Gord Bamford Foundation Charity Gala brings the stars to Central Alberta

The Gala raises money for various children’s charities throughout Canada

The Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre set to open next month

Expanded programming will broaden scope of The Outreach Centre’s work

Special air quality statement in effect for Central Alberta

Wildfire smoke from B.C. covering 95 per cent of the province

Blackfalds RCMP warn of attempts to steal property

This week two males attempted to steal a utility vehicle from a rural property

Tools for Schools program in need of school supplies for students

Supplies will be donated to students across Central Alberta

‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin has died

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn reports Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit

Airbnb’s federal budget proposal tells Liberals, ‘we want to be regulated’

Submission says ‘we want to be regulated’ and asks the government to avoid forcing existing rules

Ponoka RCMP arrest man after setting shed on fire

The man used an axe to destroy a shed before setting it on fire

UPDATED: B.C. RCMP dismantle Kinder Morgan protest camp

RCMP say they will enforce a court injunction today and remove Trans Mountain pipeline protesters who have been camped outside a Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby.

Italy says death toll will mount in Genoa bridge collapse

Authorities worried about the stability of remaining large sections of a partially collapsed bridge evacuated about 630 people from nearby apartments.

Former CIA Director: Trump worked with Russians and now he’s desperate

In an opinion piece in The New York Times, John Brennan cites press reports and Trump’s own goading of Russia during the campaign to find Democrat Hillary Clinton’s missing emails.

Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

Since the crisis exploded in Boston in 2002, dioceses around the country have dealt with similar revelations of widespread sexual abuse.

Baloney Meter: is flow of asylum seekers at Canada-U.S. border a ‘crisis’?

“I think any time you have a government that allows 30,000 people over the course of a short period of time to come into Canada illegally, the impact that that has, that is a crisis,” said Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Opponents of high-density RV development along Buffalo Lake get one more chance to voice concerns

Appeal hearing today in Stettler

Most Read

  • Airbnb’s federal budget proposal tells Liberals, ‘we want to be regulated’

    Submission says ‘we want to be regulated’ and asks the government to avoid forcing existing rules