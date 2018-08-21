Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program

The deal would acquire the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia Inc

A consortium led by Air Canada has reached a deal to acquire the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia Inc.

The group, which includes TD Bank, CIBC and Visa Canada Corp., has agreed to pay $450 million in cash and assume approximately $1.9 billion of Aeroplan miles liability.

RELATED: Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

The price is an improvement from an initial offer of $250 million in cash and the assumption of the reward point liability in July that was rejected by Aimia.

The deal, which is supported by Aimia’s board and Mittleman Brothers, Aimia’s largest shareholder, is subject to shareholder approval and other closing conditions.

RELATED: Air Canada union files human rights complaint

Air Canada created Aeroplan as in-house loyalty program, but it was spun off as an independent business as part of a court-supervised restructuring of the airline.

The future of the program has faced questions since Air Canada announced last year that it planned to launch its own loyalty rewards plan in 2020 when its partnership with Aimia expires.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Airbnb’s federal budget proposal tells Liberals, ‘we want to be regulated’

Just Posted

Central Alberta and beyond to benefit from the success of Gord Bamford’s event

Canadian country music star recording artist Gord Bamford raised a total of $469,720

City council passes first reading of public consumption of cannabis bylaw

Bylaw returns to council for second and third reading Sept. 4th

Lacombe, Red Deer and Ponoka counties launch agricultural plastics recycling program

The three counties signed an agreement with Merlin Plastics

Fire ban still in effect for Red Deer

Ban will remain in effect until conditions change

The 7th annual Glencross Invitational Charity Roughstock event on Aug. 24th

Red Deer event will feature some of the best in bull, bronc, bareback and stock

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program

The deal would acquire the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia Inc

Microsoft uncovers more Russian attacks ahead of midterms

Evidence found of Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political groups

Animal crackers break free from their cages

PETA pressures Mondelez International to show animals roaming in their natural habitats

U.S. man admits slaying wife, blames her for daughters’ deaths

A 33-year-old Denver man is facing three first-degree murder charges

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha as pilgrims conduct hajj rites

More than 2 million pilgrims carry out the final rites of the hajj in Saudi Arabia

Kids, seniors at risk as smoke from distant fires hangs over parts of B.C.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control says children’s lungs don’t fully develop until about age 10

New plan to lift more than two million people past the poverty line

Anti-poverty strategy will aim for 50 per cent cut in low-income rates: source

Liberals scrap lottery system for reuniting immigrants with their parents

Lottery for parent sponsorship to be replaced, more applications to be accepted

Most Read

  • Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program

    The deal would acquire the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia Inc