INVESTIGATION - Police are investigating a non-suspicious death of a man downtown. Michelle Falk/Red Deer Express

Red Deer RCMP investigate non-suspicious death downtown

48 St. behind transit terminal closed off

Red Deer RCMP and City of Red Deer emergency services staff at on scene at the downtown Sorensen Station transit terminal in response to the sudden death of a man. At this point, RCMP do not believe the death is suspicious, and are asking citizens to avoid the area to allow police and emergency services staff to do their work.

48 St. behind the transit terminal is currently closed to traffic and drivers are asked to find alternate routes to avoid delays. Portions of the transit terminal have been closed while first responders work, and transit buses will be parked on nearby streets, with staff available to direct transit users.

RCMP, Emergency Services staff and Red Deer Transit thank the public for their patience and cooperation. RCMP will issue an update as more information becomes available. Anyone with questions about impacts on Transit service at this time should call City of Red Deer Transit at 403-342-8225.

Previous story
Team Canada dancer returns to Red Deer laden with medals

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP investigate non-suspicious death downtown

48 St. behind transit terminal closed off

Team Canada dancer returns to Red Deer laden with medals

Red Deer dancer wins three silver medals and a bronze at World Championship

Local author releases brand new international thriller

Retired teacher Larry Stewart hosting a book launch this Saturday

WATCH: Servus Credit Union partners with City on new arena

City of Red Deer began final steps towards opening of Servus Credit Union Arena

RCMP search for individual impersonating a police officer

Red Deer teen pulled over by a car flashing red and blue lights

Troubled Monk releases new spirit

Troubled Spirit vodka was introduced in early December

Google searches suggest 2017 a tough year

What were Canadians were curious about: Google searches suggest 2017 a tough year

Democrat wins stunning red-state Alabama Senate upset

Democrat Doug Jones wins stunning red-state Alabama Senate upset against Roy Moore

New fighter-jet competition to have national ‘economic interest’ requirement

Trudeau government wants to replace Canada’s aging CF-18s with 88 new fighters by as early as 2025

The top-binged shows on Netflix in 2017

Which show did you cheat on your spouse with by watching ahead?

2017 word of the year: Feminism

Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2017: ‘Feminism’

200 Russians to compete in Olympics as neutrals

The Russian Olympic Committee expects 200 to compete in South Korea

Researchers claim the ‘man flu’ does exist

Review of scientific studies suggests ‘man flu’ may be more intense: researcher

Trudeau appoints Supreme Court chief justice

Prime Minister Trudeau appoints Richard Wagner as Supreme Court chief justice

Most Read