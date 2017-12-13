Red Deer RCMP investigate non-suspicious death downtown

Red Deer RCMP and City of Red Deer emergency services staff at on scene at the downtown Sorensen Station transit terminal in response to the sudden death of a man. At this point, RCMP do not believe the death is suspicious, and are asking citizens to avoid the area to allow police and emergency services staff to do their work.

48 St. behind the transit terminal is currently closed to traffic and drivers are asked to find alternate routes to avoid delays. Portions of the transit terminal have been closed while first responders work, and transit buses will be parked on nearby streets, with staff available to direct transit users.

RCMP, Emergency Services staff and Red Deer Transit thank the public for their patience and cooperation. RCMP will issue an update as more information becomes available. Anyone with questions about impacts on Transit service at this time should call City of Red Deer Transit at 403-342-8225.