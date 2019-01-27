The Prairie States perform at the Alberta Country Music Awards Sunday night. The band took home the Fans Choice and Rising Star awards. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

WATCH: Singer songwriter Aaron Goodvin wins top honour at Alberta Country Music Awards

Awards ceremony took place Sunday at the Sheraton hotel

Country music singer and songwriter Aaron Goodvin took home the Entertainer of the Year at the Alberta Country Music Awards Sunday.

“This is incredible,” said Goodvin, who hails from Spirit River.

“I am more comfortable up in front of this microphone than I am comfortable doing anything else. And I am so happy that I have a family that understood that and now a wife who really understands that and that’s a really darn good thing because there is not a day that I don’t go, ‘God, I can’t believe that I married you, and I am so happy about that.’”

At the 2018 CCMA, he won the Songwriter of the Year award. His latest single, You Are, received one million streams on Spotify, marking his fourth Top 10 single in a row.

“Entertaining is taking people through a journey and letting them see who you are, even though that is so hard to do sometimes. For me, when I play live, it’s all about the music. Every song that I play, I want that song to kick you right between the teeth and we just try to do that night in and night out,” he said.

Goodvin also hosted the awards ceremony.

Country artist Lauren Mayell won Female Artist of the Year. She said female artists are ‘killing it’ this year.

“I’ve worked really hard in the past couple years and it’s amazing to have this payoff and this recognition.”

Country music radio personality Larry Donohue and music legend Bev Munro were inducted into the Alberta Country Music Awards Hall of Fame.

The ACMA 2018 Winners include:

Male Artist of the Year: Dan Davidson

Group or Duo of the Year: Nice Horse

Fans Choice: The Prairie States

Industry Person of the Year: Carly Klassen – Alberta Music

Musician of the Year: Mitch Jay

Album of the Year: Songs For Georgia – Dan Davidson

Song of the Year: Don’t Hold Back written by James Murdoch and Darren Gusnowsky and performed by The Dungarees

Single of the Year: Who’s Gonna Love Me Tonight – Renegade Station

Rising Star: The Prairie States

Horizon Youth: Krissy Feniak

Video of the Year: Mansplainin’ by Nice Horse.

 

Country artist Lauren Mayell won the Female Artist of the Year award. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Nice Horse won Group or Duo of the Year and Video of the Year for Mansplainin’. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

