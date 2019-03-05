VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon

Jaw-dropping footage of an avalanche engulfing a Colorado highway is turning heads.

It happened Sunday on a mountainside along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon, about 200 kilometres west of Denver.

Dash-cam footage, shot by Jacob Easton, shows the snow rolling down the mountain, creating a whiteout as it swallows vehicles along the highway.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, an avalanche warning was in effect in the area at the time.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to reports.

In B.C., several avalanche warnings have been in effect through the winter. Two people were killed this year after being caught in separate avalanches. There have been more than a dozen human-triggered avalanches in B.C.’s backcountry.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

Just Posted

Patients notified about potential scabies exposure at Red Deer hospital

About 200 individuals potentially exposed, no ongoing risk

Safe Harbour gets approval for temporary warming centre and overnight shelter with 26 beds

This will be operational from May 1st 2019 to March 31st 2020

WATCH: Province gives Red Deer Wastewater Treatment plant $49.2 million boost

Grant will add 15 years of capacity to plant serving much of Central Alberta

Monday’s 4.6ML earthquake largest Central Alberta has experienced

Taimi Mulder, a seismologist, says largest earthquakes in the Sylvan Lake area are around 3.8ML

UPDATE: Earthquake in Sylvan Lake area leads to blackout

Many reported their houses shook before the power went out Monday morning.

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for goverbnment

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon

Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

A series of items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten

Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant

The unidentified patient was diagnosed with HIV in 2003

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Retired NHL players drafted by cannabis company project

Alumni group is part of a study on whether CBD-based products can reduce risks of brain disorders

Most Read