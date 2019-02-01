Sunny weather feels far away for most of Canada, where most are stuck under blankets of snow (Maxpixels photo)

Travel searches online peak as Old Man Winter digs in, Valentine’s Day nears

Vancouver is one of the top destinations for a romantic getaway that’s warm

With a particularly cold winter and Valentine’s Day coming up, Canadians are looking to warm up in more ways than one with their significant other.

According to travel search engine KAYAK, the number of searches for trips to sunny getaways for Valentine’s Day weekend is up 50 per cent compared to any other weekend in February so far.

On top of a break from the weather and a desire to add excitement, long-distance relationships and vacation flings could also be factors.

According to a recent survey, KAYAK said 22 per cent of Canadians have been in a relationship with someone living abroad, while 16 per cent said they met their significant other while on holiday.

The most popular destinations vary from coast to coast.

B.C. has been known this season for having one of the mildest winters nationwide, so it’s no surprise Vancouver is one of the top destinations for lovebirds leaving out of Calgary and Toronto.

As for where British Columbians want to go, New Delhi, Los Angeles and Tokyo are the top destinations.

In Alberta, those planning to depart Calgary and Edmonton are looking to Las Vegas, Vancouver, Toronto and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

From Toronto, where temperatures have dipped below -30 C, Vancouver is the most searched city, followed by New York City and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
14-year-old’s FaceTime bug discovery could rattle Apple
Next story
VIDEO: Texas man on a tractor leads police on slow chase

Just Posted

Mustard Seed to benefit from PCN Women’s Fun Run

Red Deer PCN Women’s Fun Run slated for May 11th

WATCH: Red Deer is fired up for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Kicking off Feb. 15th, the two-week event will feature more than 150 events in 19 sports

Beverly Keeshig-Soonias keynote speaker at RDC Indigenous Perspectives Conference

Third annual conference aims to create understanding and awareness of Indigenous culture

Hundreds rally against Bighorn Park proposal in Red Deer

Rally calls for Bighorn Park consultation to start over

Central Alberta bracing for massive snowstorm

30 cm of snow expected to accumulate by Sunday

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Whitehorse

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Resident angered over B.C. government trapping deer for research

Southern Interior Mule Deer Project has been capturing and releasing adult does and fawns

Woman bought winning $50,000 lotto ticket with stolen credit card: N.L. police

A 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Rimbey RCMP release composite sketch of suspect

Suspect allegedly involved in entering home uninvited and possibly the armed robbery

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

UPDATE: Stettler County and its planner ‘depart ways’ at height of Paradise Shores controversy

His departure not connected to Paradise Shores, says Stettler County Councillor

Most Read