At least one B.C. company celebrated May 4th with some sweet treats from a galaxy far, far away. (Empire Donuts/Instagram)

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

It’s Star Wars Day and one Vancouver Island doughnut shop went all out with their assortment of sweet treats modelled after characters from one of the most popular movie franchises in history.

Empire Donuts in Victoria has a loyal following, and they probably made a few new fans this morning when they unveiled their theme for May 4.

If you were lucky enough to get there early, you were greeted with Chewbacca dolls, Stormtrooper heads and intergalactic galaxy doughnuts.

And to wash down those sweet confections, another local Island company rolled out May the 4th root beer from Victoria Soda Works.

Sales were fast and furious, with Empire announcing they had already sold out of all their doughnuts by 9:30 a.m.

Needless to say, the force was strong with those who woke up early enough to purchase these delectable items.


