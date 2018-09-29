Latte, espresso or freshly brewed: It’s National Coffee Day

How much caffeine keeps your health in check? Officials recommend 3 cups a day.

Whether it’s made by a barista, in a french press at home or in the machine at work that always let’s a few grounds get through the filter, Canadians love their coffee all days of the week.

National Coffee Day, celebrated Saturday, is no exception.

About two-thirds of Canadians over 16 years old enjoy about three cups of coffee a day, according to the Coffee Association of Canada.

But how much is too much when it comes to drinking our favourite caffeinated beverage?

While some studies suggest a warm java can help reduce risks of certain cancers and increase life expectancy, other researchers have found links to increased blood pressure for some.

Health Canada recommends no more than 400 mg per day, or about three cups eight-ounces in size. For anyone with a sensitivity to caffeine – but loves the taste of an iced latte on a hot day – health officials recommend mixing in the decaffeinated variety.

For teenagers, Health Canada recommends no more than 2.5 mg of caffeine per kilogram of body weight.

We asked Black Press Media readers to describe how they feel about coffee. Click on the photo to vote:

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: How to budget for groceries in Canada

Just Posted

WATCH: Canada Winter Games branches out with tree planting project

More than 2,000 trees will be planted throughout Red Deer

Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP apprehension suspects in stolen vehicle

Blackfalds RCMP received a request to assist in locating a stolen vehicle

Rams football pick up first win over Notre Dame

‘Monkey of their backs’ according to Coach Brian Ross

Minimum wage raising to $15 an hour approaching fast

Based on a 40-hour week, someone making increased minimum wage will earn $2,912 more per year

Red Deer RCMP present cheques from Regimental Ball proceeds

Victim Services and the Red Deer Food Bank each recieve $7,500

WATCH: Red Deer students don orange shirts for Orange Shirt Day

Alberta Education Minister stopped into Westpark School to discuss importance of the day

Latte, espresso or freshly brewed: It’s National Coffee Day

How much caffeine keeps your health in check? Officials recommend 3 cups a day.

Sex abuse scandal: Pope seeks prayers to fight ‘devil’

Vatican said Pope Francis had asked for Catholics worldwide to unite and pray the Rosary each day during October

NAFTA talks intensify as Freeland, negotiators push hard for breakthrough

Analysts and insiders alike say the latest American-imposed deadline for Canada to join by Monday is not set in stone

Minister urged to press Jamaica over wage deductions of migrant workers in Canada

B.C. employers who house temporary foreign farm workers off site can deduct $6.20 a day for rent

Toronto Raptors gear up for Vancouver game

Lowry and newcomer Leonard developing chemistry in training camp

Latest U.S. NAFTA deadline not firm

Political pressure is mounting on Canada to join a new North American Free Trade Agreement

Trades and high school grades expanded to First Nations school north of Ponoka

Mamawi Atosketan Native School is officially a K-12 with new $4.9 million building

UPDATED: Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.

Most Read