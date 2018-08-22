Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Media

She is one of Canada’s top stylists and she is coming to Black Press Media to share all of her fashion secrets, every Friday.

Starting this fall, Kim Appelt will give style tips and ideas to help you look your very best.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

She produces new videos every Thursday to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

But she isn’t just made for the stars. Appelt also does one-on-one personal styling. So if you really hate shopping for clothes, walking into stores or even buying online, she’s the stylist for you.

“I do all of the work. I’ll find your personal style, I take care of all the shopping, bring them to you, put your looks together.”

This summer, you may have caught Appelt on Cityline TV in Toronto, the Daytime Emmys, or even on Black Press Media’s sister magazine Boulevard.

While down in Los Angeles, this stylist got to walk the red carpet at the Daytime Emmys with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

The Kelowna mom also sits on the nominating committee for the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards.

Starting Sept. 7, Style by Kim XO will be the star of Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

