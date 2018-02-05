How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

We love to connect with our readers using Facebook and want to protect that strong collaboration.

Facebook has changed your news feed, giving preference to posts from friends and family. This means you could see fewer stories from local news sources like us.

If you are like most people who regularly get some of their news from social media, you may want to keep seeing reliable information from us and other trustworthy journalism sites on Facebook. There is a simple way to make this happen.

From your desktop computer:

1. Open a desktop web browser and go to the our Facebook page. (Click the Facebook icon at the top of this page.)

2. At the top, next to the “Like” button, find the word “Follow” or “Following.” (If it says “Follow,” click that once. It will change to “Following”.)

3. Click the word “Following” and choose “See First.”

From the Facebook mobile app:

1. Open the app and tap the menu icon with the three horizontal lines. (On some devices, it’s at upper right. On others, it’s at lower right.)

2. Scroll to Settings and tap “News Feed Preferences.”

3. On the screen that pops up, tap “Prioritize who to see first.”

4. The pages you like and people you’re friends with will appear. Find us in the list and tap the logo. When you’re finished, tap “Done” in the upper right corner.

Thank you! You’ve helped ensure your Facebook connection to the best social media source for local news in Alberta. We look forward to future connections.

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil sees 6 more weeks of winter

UPDATE: Arrest made in Papa Baldy's Pizza collision

Truck reverses across parking lot into Red Deer's Papa Baldy's Pizza shop

Red Deer boxer Cameron O'Connell prepares for big fight

His favourite part of boxing is the kids he mentors

Coleman McKee recognized for his skiing

Red Deer student hopes to coach skiing in the future

Cold weather doesn't dampen spirits for Rogers Hometown Hockey

A range of family-oriented events and fun activities run through to Sunday afternoon

Red Deerians joining power lifting communities

Sport relies on three specific compound lifts

Red Deer actress profile: Vanessa Hodgins playing Belle

Red Deer Notre Dame High School's production of Beauty and the Beast

Some Super Bowl celebrations turn unruly

Philadelphia left to clean up after victory celebrations turned rowdy overnight

Third prison term of 40 to 125 years for Nassar

Former sports doctor sentenced in court on Monday

Mulroney's daughter runs for leader of Ontario's PC party

Caroline Mulroney, lawyer and daughter of former PM, joins PC leadership race

Philadelphia Eagles beat New England Patriots to win Super Bowl

The Eagles won 41-33

Justin Timberlake won't use Prince hologram at Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots at the U.S. Bank Stadium

UPDATED: Christopher Cattrall has been located deceased

Sex and the City actress and sister, Kim Catrall announced on Twitter his unexpected passing

Judge admonishes victims' dad who charged at Nassar in court

The dad who had three daughters abused by Nassar tries to attack the doctor in court

