FILE - In this April 24, 1984 file photo, Steve Jobs, left, chairman of Apple Computers, John Sculley, center, president and CEO, and Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, unveil the new Apple IIc computer in San Francisco, Calif. Apple has become the world‚Äôs first company to be valued at $1 trillion, the financial fruit of tasteful technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago. (AP Photo/Sal Veder, File)

Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

Milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society

Apple has become the world’s first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion.

The milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago.

The peak reached Thursday seemed unimaginable in 1997 when Apple teetered on the edge of bankruptcy, with its stock trading for less than $1.

To survive, Apple brought back its once-exiled co-founder, Steve Jobs, as interim CEO and turned to its archrival Microsoft for a $150 million cash infusion to help pay its bills.

Jobs eventually introduced such popular products as the iPod and iPhone that have driven Apple’s rise.

Apple shares rose 2.7 per cent to an all-time high of $207.05 around midday. They’re up 22 per cent so far this year.

Michael Liedtke, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

Just Posted

Pride Society continues to shine through the negative comments

Pride Week takes place Aug. 12-18th in Red Deer

Red Deer woman killed in motorcycle crash on B.C. highway

Police investigating why the rider lost control

Red Deer RCMP arrest six on drug trafficking charges

Methamphetamine, cocaine, GHB and fentanyl seized over the past month

UPDATE: Stolen van with body in the back found

Red Deer RCMP continue search for culprit

VIDEO: Advocates rally against woman who had eight dogs in Alberta hotel room

Karin, Catherine Adams have been caught with pets this year, breaching 20-year ban on owning animals

WATCH: Tune into What’s Up Wednesday

An overview of all news Red Deer

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

Crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto could remain an issue until end of September

Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

Milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society

Ontario paramedics charged in 2017 death of Good Samaritan

Yosif Al-Hasnawi was shot after he tried to help an older man who was being accosted by two men outside his mosque.

Wildfires scorching homes, land – and California’s budget

More than 13,000 firefighters are battling fires with the help of crews from as far away as Florida.

Tesla burns $739.5 million in cash on way to record 2Q loss

Tesla’s second-quarter revenue should grow by more than $1 billion as it delivered more Model 3 electric cars.

White House: Trump’s tweet about Russia probe was an opinion

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders scrambled to explain that Trump’s tweet Wednesday was “not an order”.

Day after plane crash escape in Mexico, survivors resume travel

Authorities said there were no fatalities among the 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the Embraer 190 jet that crashed Tuesday.

Most Read

  • Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

    Milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society