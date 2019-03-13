Facebook. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

Facebook and Instagram both appear to be down on Wednesday morning, leaving users of both social media sites in the lurch.

An update on Facebook’s developer site notes they are “currently experiencing issues that may cause some API requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly. We are investigating the issue and working on a resolution.”

Users from both sites took to Twitter to complain about not being able ‘gram their avocado toast or complain about their in-laws on Facebook.

READ MORE: Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.

READ MORE: How Facebook stands to profit from its ‘privacy’ push

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Clitoris in the spotlight in new National Film Board app

Just Posted

Board game ‘Kajillionaire’ offers a fun way to learn about fraud

March is Fraud Prevention Month

Women’s March participant speaks out about alleged rude comment made by Yellow Vest protester

Amber Maetche says ‘rope ‘em and grope ‘em’ comment is not okay by today’s standards

Red Deer College students learn how boxing can help improve the lifestyle of those with Parkinson’s

Boxing gym helping to reverse, reduce and delay the symptoms of serious nervous system disorder

Agencies come together to host ‘Community – The Power of One’

The annual event runs March 23rd at the Welikoklad Event Centre

Annual Red Deer Public Schools Ski Loppet takes place at River Bend Golf Course

About 500 students raced a three-and five-kilometre course

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

Alberta First Nation votes to accept $150M settlement over mismanaged cattle

Ottawa accepted the claim in 2011, negotiations began in 2013 and an agreement was reached last year

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

The U.S.-based Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 737 Max 8

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

Most Read