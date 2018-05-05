Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) and Tampa Bay Lightning centre Tyler Johnson (9) scrap during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series Monday, April 30, 2018. (Chris O’Meara/The Canadian Press)

Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people

Marchand licked Ryan Callahan’s ace in second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has received a warning from the NHL about licking the faces of his opponents.

Colin Campbell, the league’s executive vice-president and director of hockey operations, spoke with Marchand and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney on Saturday.

According to the NHL, Campbell put Marchand on notice that his actions are unacceptable and similar behaviour in the future will lead to supplemental discipline.

Marchand licked the face of Tampa Bay forward Ryan Callahan in the second period of Friday night’s 4-3 overtime victory by the Lightning, prompting the warning from the NHL.

“I don’t know what the difference is between that and spitting in someone’s face,” Callahan said.

In Game 1 of Boston’s first-round series against the Maple Leafs, Marchand licked the neck of Toronto forward Leo Komarov.

“He keeps trying to get close to me. I don’t know if he has a thing for me or what, but he’s cute,” said Komarov at the time.

Since Friday’s game, people have had mixed reviews over Marchand’s actions.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Just Posted

WATCH: Albertans rally in Red Deer for Trans Mountain Pipeline

Hundreds gather to support building of the delayed pipeline

$25-a-day child care program is life-changing, parents say

Red Deer families and staff share how the new pilot project makes all the difference

Federal Infrastructure Minister opens wastewater system in Lacombe

Minister Amarjeet Sohi discusses Trans Mountain Pipeline dispute

Several Central Albertans selected to Football Alberta Senior Bowl

Lacombe Rams Jon Ericson and Matt Darnell lead the way for the Rams.

Rebels select 10 players in 2018 WHL Draft

Red Deer will host the draft through 2020

WATCH: Westerner Days returns Central Albertans to their western roots

New additions and entertainment lineup announced

Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people

Marchand licked Ryan Callahan’s ace in second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory

Canadian baseball players in the big leagues more likely to bat left: study

Nine of 13 Canadian players in Major League Baseball batted left in the 2016 season

2 dead, 200,000 without power following disastrous Ontario wind storm

Environment Canada say winds reached more than 120 kilometres per hour at the peak

Harvey Weinstein denies sexual assault allegations by Canadian woman

The actress from Toronto has asked the court to order Weinstein to pay $4 million

Trump: North Korea summit plans set; drawdown not on table

meeting with Kim seemed outlandish just a few months ago when the two leaders were trading threats

Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

‘Immediate intervention is required to allow for eventual recovery’

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

Most Read

  • Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

    Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

  • Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people

    Marchand licked Ryan Callahan’s ace in second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory