A three-month-old polar bear cub could be Berlin’s newest celebrity. (Zooberlin/Twitter)

Berlin zoo shows off new polar bear cub

The bear, who hasn’t been named, was born Dec. 1

The Berlin Tierpark zoo is showing off its new polar bear cub, a three-month-old with a cuteness and playfulness that could make her the German capital’s next animal celebrity.

The bear, who hasn’t been named, was born Dec. 1 and the zoo says she’s developing well.

She was allowed to venture out of her indoor cage for the first time Friday, and enjoyed romping around with her mother Tonja and swimming in the enclosure’s chilly pond.

The zoo says the cub will be now be allowed out daily for all to see.

The Tierpark has the same management as Berlin’s other zoo, which was home to celebrity polar bear, Knut, whose fame landed him a Vanity Fair cover. He died prematurely from illness in 2011 at age 4.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Goat elected as honorary mayor in Vermont town sworn in for first term

Just Posted

‘Leprechaun Joe’ is at it again!

Red Deer’s Joe Hittel plans to be the top fundraiser in Canada for Make-A-Wish Rope For Hope

Province announces $7-million investment for a new homeless shelter in Red Deer

New 120-bed shelter will likely be built by 2020, says Minister of Community and Social Services

Red Deer Comedian Niek Theelen selected to participate in CBC’s Next Up Comedy

The winner will be revealed March 29th

February’s extreme cold created problems for Red Deer water pipe maintenance crews

February was the coldest one in 105 years, says Environment Canada meteorologist

WATCH: Province announces $28 million to replace Piper Creek Lodge

A new 100-unit affordable housing facility will open in Spring of 2021

Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack

Ethiopian Airlines says analysis of flight recorders begins

The crash killed all 157 on board, including 18 Canadians

Facebook, other tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video

The attacks killed 49 people at Christchurch mosques

Facebook launches AI to find and remove ‘revenge porn’

The company’s new machine learning tool is designed to find and flag the pictures automatically

Brian Jean calls talk of him returning to Alberta politics ‘crazy rumours’

Former Wildrose Party leader address column that says he’s recruiting candidates

Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years

In 2018, the short term rental industry brought in $2.8 billion across Canada

Less detailed obituaries may reduce fraud

Edmonton Police advise they have investigated several cases related to obituary fraud

Alberta forward Luke Philp earns top player award in U Sports men’s hockey

Philp led the Canada West conference in scoring for the second season in a row

64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Any child born in Canada is a citizen, even if their parents are here on tourist visas

Most Read