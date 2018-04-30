photo submitted

U18 Queens Volleyball Team captures silver medal

This past weekend, the U18 Queens Volleyball Team captured the silver medal at the Division 1 Provincial Championships in Okotoks.

After winning the bronze medal in 2017, the Queens had their sights set on the gold this year.

The team ended up finishing second in the first premiere and third in the third premiere. This past weekend, they went 5-2 but fell short of their ultimate goal falling to the Calgary Dinos in the final.

Right side Emma Holmes and Libero Edyn Aasman were named tournament All-Stars.

Eight of the ten graduating players will go on to play college or university sport (7 volleyball; 1 basketball); four for Red Deer College.

-Submitted

