U.S. downs Canada 5-2 to win Four Nations Cup women’s hockey tournament

The last time Canada beat the U.S. in a tournament final was the 2014 Four Nations in Kamloops, B.C.

The U.S. women’s hockey team claimed its fourth straight Four Nations Cup title Saturday with a 5-2 win over host Canada.

Holders of the world and Olympic titles, the American women reinforced their status as the No. 1 women’s team in the world by beating their archrivals on home ice at the SaskTel Centre.

The last time Canada beat the U.S. in a tournament final was the 2014 Four Nations in Kamloops, B.C.

Hilary Knight scored twice for the U.S. with Brianna Decker, Melissa Samoskevich and Kendall Coyne Schofield each contributing a goal to Saturday’s victory. Dani Cameranesi assisted on a pair of goals.

Defenders Laura Fortino and Jaime Bourbonnais scored Canada’s goals. Starting goalie Shannon Szabados was pulled for Emerance Maschmeyer after the U.S. scored its fifth goal early in the third period.

Szabados made 18 saves followed by Maschmeyer’s two in relief.

The U.S. edged Canada 3-2 in a shootout in February’s Olympic final, which ended Canada’s run of gold at four straight.

U.S. coach Bob Corkum gave Alex Rigsby the nod in goal Saturday over Maddie Rooney, who backstopped the Americans in the Olympic final. Rigsby repelled 23-of-25 shots for the win.

Bourbonnais scored a power-play goal at 9:57 of the third period. She found a seam with a shot from the blue line over Rigsby’s shoulder.

Coyne Schofield scoring on a rebound 41 seconds into the third ended Szabados’ night.

Knight and Decker struck within 24 seconds of each other in the second period starting with Decker on an odd-man rush at 11:37.

Knight collected her second goal of the game redirecting a Sidney Morin shot over the shoulder of a screened Szabados.

Canada was outshot 16-4 in the opening period of a 2-1 loss to the U.S. in the preliminary round, but the host team’s defence was tighter to start Saturday’s game.

The Americans carried a 10-7 and 21-17 edge in shots at period breaks.

They led 2-1 heading into the second thanks to a Samoskevich tap-in at 16:21 of the first.

Fortino drew the hosts even at 3:49 weaving a wrist shot from the blue line through traffic.

Knight scored a wraparound goal at 1:28 of the first period.

She took a backhand pass from Cameranesi behind Canada’s net and shoved her own rebound under Szabados.

Finland scored a trio of third-period goals to defeat Sweden 4-2 for the bronze medal earlier Saturday.

The 2019 women’s world hockey championships April 4-14 will be held in Espoo, Finland.

The U.S. women have won four straight world titles.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada blanks Finland 3-0, to meet U.S. in Four Nations Cup final

Just Posted

Red Deerians can recognize Remembrance Day with two public services

The Red Deer Legion and Korean War Veterans’ Association will hold the services

WATCH: The Great Indoors Market at Bower Place officially launches

Red Deerians took in the sights and sounds of many vendors and activities Nov. 10th

Igntion Theatre is gearing up to present It’s a Wonderful Life: The Live Radio Drama

The show is set to run Dec. 6th-8th and the 11th-15th in the Nickle Studio

Rural crime task force results released at Agri-Trade luncheon

Report cites problems with police not being able to keep up with crime and justice system issues

2019 Canada Winter Games announce Red Deer’s latest public art piece

Unity Through Sport - 2019 is featured on the south side of Central Elementary School

Canadian painter Bev Tosh shares her series paying tribute to war brides

Bev Tosh, a Canadian artist, painted One-Way Passage, a monumental portrait of her mother Dorothy as a young war bride

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since

Northern California fire officials begin agonizing search for dead

The death toll had hit 23 as of Saturday night

U.S. downs Canada 5-2 to win Four Nations Cup women’s hockey tournament

The last time Canada beat the U.S. in a tournament final was the 2014 Four Nations in Kamloops, B.C.

World leaders gather in Paris to mark 100 years since end of First World War

Emmanuel Macron told world leaders that nationalists threaten to erase the moral values a nation has by putting their own interests first

RCMP say only 1 of 2 blasts at a parkade near Edmonton was deliberate

RCMP had already identified Kane Kosolowsky, 21, as the man who was discovered injured after first explosion went off

Alberta still pushing for Keystone XL pipeline after U.S. stoppage

Another Alberta-backed pipeline in limbo following a court decision

Trudeau visits Vimy ahead of world leaders gathering for Paris peace forum

Some 66,000 Canadian soldiers died during the First World War, between 1914 and 1918, and a further 172,000 were wounded

Canada blanks Finland 3-0, to meet U.S. in Four Nations Cup final

Canada had a few unwell players that didn’t finish Tuesday’s 6-1 win over the Swedes, but was not as hard hit by the bug as the Finns were

Most Read