Tyler Steenbergen looking to centre a line for Team Canada

TEAM CANADA - Sylvan Lake native Tyler Steenbergen has been invited to try out for the Canadian National Junior Team. photo submitted

Swift Current Bronco and Sylvan Lake native Tyler Steenbergen has been invited to try out for Canada’s National Junior Team at the Sport Chek Selection Camp in St. Catharines, ON. from Dec. 12th-15th.

Steenbergen has been lighting the lamp for the 22-7-2-0 Broncos, who currently sit second in the WHL East Division. So far, the centre iceman has 25 goals and 26 assists for a total of 61 points in just 27 games played.

Steenbergen is excited at the possibility of representing Canada at the national level starting on Dec. 26th when Canada plays Finland in Buffalo, NY.

“Being able to represent your country at any level is a huge privilege,” Steenbergen said.

”I grew up watching the World Juniors every year. Being able to wear the Canadian flag on my jersey for the first time in my career is going to be something special.”

Steenbergen feels his early season success has given him this opportunity, after he wasn’t invited to the summer selection camp.

“After my start, I thought it was a little bit of a possibility,” he said.

“My start spoke for itself and I am very honoured to be selected and I am excited to get down to St. Catharines.”

Steenbergen, whose 61 points sits good for third in WHL scoring, said making the final roster will involve sticking to what has worked this season.

“Obviously I have to keep doing that, they selected me for a reason,” he said.

”It has showed this year so far, so if I stick to my game and don’t try to be anything I am not — I think that things will happen.”

He added his early season offensive explosion is due to his linemates in Swift Current.

“We take pride in our defensive zone play,” he said. “If our defence is going well, we are going to get lots of offensive chances. For me, I have been scoring a lot this year and I have to show that to the Hockey Canada coaching staff.”

He added that representing Central Alberta at the World Junior Championships is not something he takes lightly.

“I don’t think anyone else has come out of there since Brandon Sutter played for Team Canada,” he said. “I think it would be pretty cool and I will represent the community of Central Alberta very well.”

He added, “I am really looking forward to it and obviously there is going to be a lot of emotions throughout the whole try-out week. I am excited to get things going.”