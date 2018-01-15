TEAM CANADA - Sylvan Lake native Tyler Steenbergen has been invited to try out for the Canadian National Junior Team. Photo Submitted

Tyler Steenbergen etches his name into Canadian hockey history

Sylvan Lake native scores huge tournament-winner at World Juniors

Tyler Steenbergen, Sylvan Lake native and Swift Current Bronco, has added his name to a prestigious list of Canadian legends after he scored the winning goal at the World Junior Championships in Buffalo, New York.

Steenbergen chipped in the goal, his first in the tournament, through the Swedish netminder after Canadian d-man Connor Timmins zipped him a perfect pass through two defenders.

“I was starting to get some shifts by the end of the game,” Steenbergen said. “Obviously you want to score that goal to win the game. You want to be that one that lifts the guys up. When I scored it, I had a bunch of emotions running through. I don’t really remember what I was thinking after it happened.”

Steenbergen, who is currently tied with Glenn Gawdin for the goal lead in Swift Current with 35, was forced to play a very different role on Team Canada.

“I was the 13th forward but I knew going in that I had to play a role,” he said. “That was the role I was given and I was happy to have the Canadian sweater on my jersey and wanted to help the team win in any way possible.”

Scoring the winning goal of the tournament is a pretty good way to help your team win and cement a legacy that Canadians will remember for a long time.

“I was just living in the moment and enjoying it,” Steenbergen said. “I know a bunch of people have been saying it is along the lines of Jordan Eberle and Jonathan Toews. To be a part of any conversation with any of those guys, it’s pretty surreal and a pretty special moment for sure.”

Steenbergen had some time to rest at home before returning to Swift Current to complete his WHL season.

“I’ve seen some familiar faces and getting congratulations. It’s been pretty crazy and fun couple days. It will slow down when we get on our U.S. road trip, so it will be nice to get away for a little bit,” he said.

He added the support from Central Alberta has been greatly appreciated.

“My hometown, Sylvan Lake, was behind me the whole tournament and even from Red Deer where I grew up playing my minor hockey,” he said.

After becoming a Candian Hockey hero, Steenbergen will look to add to his resume.

“We made a couple big trades here in Swift, so we are looking to the playoffs. We have a really good team and can do a lot in the playoffs. Our main goal right now is to make it to the Memorial Cup in Regina,” he said.

He added, “Going in, the ice time wasn’t there but at the end of the day, it all doesn’t matter. I have a gold medal around my neck and won another championship for Canada. That is all that matters.”

todd.vaughan@reddeerexpress.com

Like us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RedDeerExpress/ and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/RedDeerExpress.

Previous story
Rebels lose 10th in a row 6-4 to Lethbridge

Just Posted

Tyler Steenbergen etches his name into Canadian hockey history

Sylvan Lake native scores huge tournament-winner at World Juniors

WATCH: Red Deer Entertainment Awards honours Red Deer’s burgeoning talent

The awards looks to become more inclusive of the entire entertainment scene in year three

JoJo Mason heads to Red Deer’s Bo’s Jan. 29th

Mason will be performing tunes from his debut album Both Sides Of The Bar

WATCH: Servus Credit Union Arena officially opens to public

The new arena will host men’s and women’s hockey at the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Matt Mays’ current tour lands at Bo’s Jan. 23rd

Tours comes on the heels of Mays’ latest record released late last year

Red Deerians can enjoy free skating Jan. 13th at the new Servus Arena

The official opening of the Servus Arena takes place this weekend

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

‘Mega trends’ set to alter economy, society, security

A top-secret document by Canada’s spy agency explores the so-called “mega trends” on its radar

Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

People who live with chronic pain need options beyond prescription opioids, and it’s up to the BC government to provide more services

East coast begins massive cleanup after downpours knock out roads, power

Heavy rain flooded the area on Saturday floating large ice onto the road and dropping temperatures then froze the water overnight into Sunday morning.

Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017

North Korean orchestra, maybe joint hockey team at Olympics

Officials from the Koreas met Monday to work out details about North Korea’s plan to send an art troupe to the South during next month’s Winter Olympics

Supreme Court case could lead to First Nations role in law-making

The government says more consultation while making laws is too onerous

Most Read

  • Tyler Steenbergen etches his name into Canadian hockey history

    Sylvan Lake native scores huge tournament-winner at World Juniors