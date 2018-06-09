photo submitted

Two local athletes prepare for one of the largest Muay Thai tournaments

Jenn Wiebe and Stephanie Schmale head to Iowa June 21st to 24th

Two Red Deer athletes have been busy training to enter one of North America’s largest and longest running Muay Thai (Thai boxing) tournaments in Des Moines, Iowa June 21st to 24th.

Jenn Wiebe and Stephanie Schmale have been training four to six times a week, three to four hours a day to prepare.

“They’re training their butts off. They’re ready to kick some ass,” said Will Quijada, coach and owner of Absolute Fitness.

Schmale, who’s been training at Absolute Fitness for over two years, entered the world of boxing when she was 16 and had her first ring fight at that age.

After taking a break to go to school and later having a child, she came back to training in full force.

The category one enters in a tournament depends on the number of fights the fighter has done and the experience they have.

Schmale will be entering into Class A as she’s had over 10 fights, while Wiebe will be in Class B as she’s had under nine fights.

“It’s a really vulnerable sport so you see a lot of pitfalls but with the high risk comes really high reward,” said Schmale about her interest in the sport.

She added she’s also grateful for the training at her gym.

“Will is not only our Muay Thai coach but he’s also our strength and conditioning coach so we’re really fortunate to have an all-in-one in one little gym.”

For Wiebe, she’s done tournaments through karate and kickboxing in the past and used to teach at Absolute Fitness.

She’s now been doing the training side of things and has been with them for around five years now.

Her love of the sport started when she was just four years old after watching The Karate Kid.

“I loved it so I started karate with Arashi Do in Sylvan Lake and then moved into Red Deer into Arashi Do and then started Muay Thai,” she said.

She added that the sport feels like it’s a mediation for her.

She also feels like she has a goal and puts herself all in. “It’s fun to hit people,” she said with a laugh.

Previous story
Bucs’ dominate Airdrie Irish 48-7

Just Posted

Bucs’ dominate Airdrie Irish 48-7

Central Alberta improves to 1-1 season with crushing victory

WATCH: Red Deerians take part in the Spartan Race

Runners braved the rain, taking part in many obstacles

Stettler’s 10th Annual Steel Wheel Stampede winds down

Last day packed full of fun family events

UPDATE: Train derailment sends seven rail cars off the track

Derailment caused closure north of Springbrook

WATCH: Red Deer Hospice Society launches fundraising campaign for expansion

The Hospice, which opened in 2005, will expand by 15,000 sq. ft.

WATCH: Fighting cancer together at Relay For Life

Red Deer Relay for Life takes place at CrossRoads Church this weekend

G7 leaders agree to joint communique: Trudeau

Prime minister says five countries agreed to a plastics charter to protect environment and oceans

Central Alberta on severe thunderstorm watch

Many warnings issued by Environment Canada Sat., June 9 afternoon

Blackfalds officially unveils Bike Skills Park

New outdoor facility intended for all ages/skill levels

Trump gives relationship with G7 countries 10 out of 10

U.S. president defends wanting to bring Russia back to an expanded G8

Stettler’s 10th Annual Steel Wheel Stampede winds down

Last day packed full of fun family events

Potential for isolated tornado on Saturday afternoon

Central Alberta east of Edmonton may see tornado action along with thunderstorm activity

Trudeau denies ‘negative interaction’ after old B.C. editorial alleging misbehaviour goes viral

Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

Most Read