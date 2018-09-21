Thurber Raiders snatch season opener from the Lacombe Rams

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders dominated the Lacombe Rams 44-8, in the season opener of the Central Alberta High School Football League at Great Chief Park Friday. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders did the ramming in the season opener of Central Alberta High School Football League against the Lacombe Rams Friday.

In a 44-8 win, the pummelling began in the first quarter when Wide Receiver Will Moir caught two touchdown passes at Great Chief Park from quarterback Josh Campbell.

In the second quarter, Moir followed those up with a third touchdown. Moir also intercepted the ball on defence near the end of the second quarter.

At halftime, with the snow falling, the Raiders led 22 to 0.

Raiders Running Back Kaidyn Puttick had the crowd cheering despite the cold when he ran a lengthy 65-yard touchdown in the third quarter, putting even more points on the board ahead of the Rams.

Raiders Coach Aaron Sheppard called the win a ‘team effort.’ He said the strategy is to challenge the team with assignment football and have them do small things well.

“A little 12 guys playing one role, one play at a time for one first down. And one first for a series of first downs for a touchdown,” he explained.

He added, “Just to go very small and very simplistic. It’s the little things going well.”

The Rams finally got on the board when Wide Receiver Richard Jans scored a 17-yard touchdown in the third quarter. But it was too little too late.

After losing the game, Rams Coach Brian Ross said the Raiders are playing “very well now,” making them a tough team to beat. The Raiders are currently on the list of the Football Alberta Top 10 high school football teams.

The Ram’s weakness, Ross explained, is that the team cannot control the line of scrimmage well enough yet.

“It’s causing us problems everywhere else,” he said.

“When I figure out what to do with the line play, things will fall into place. It’s just taking longer than it normally does.”

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders will battle the Hunting Hills Lightning at 7 p.m. at Great Chief Park on Sept. 28th, while the Rams are set to play Notre Dame that same day.