The Lindsay Thurber Raiders dominated the Lacombe Rams 44-8, in the season opener of the Central Alberta High School Football League at Great Chief Park Friday. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Thurber Raiders snatch season opener from the Lacombe Rams

Red Deer game saw 44-8 win for the Raiders

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders did the ramming in the season opener of Central Alberta High School Football League against the Lacombe Rams Friday.

In a 44-8 win, the pummelling began in the first quarter when Wide Receiver Will Moir caught two touchdown passes at Great Chief Park from quarterback Josh Campbell.

In the second quarter, Moir followed those up with a third touchdown. Moir also intercepted the ball on defence near the end of the second quarter.

At halftime, with the snow falling, the Raiders led 22 to 0.

Raiders Running Back Kaidyn Puttick had the crowd cheering despite the cold when he ran a lengthy 65-yard touchdown in the third quarter, putting even more points on the board ahead of the Rams.

Raiders Coach Aaron Sheppard called the win a ‘team effort.’ He said the strategy is to challenge the team with assignment football and have them do small things well.

“A little 12 guys playing one role, one play at a time for one first down. And one first for a series of first downs for a touchdown,” he explained.

He added, “Just to go very small and very simplistic. It’s the little things going well.”

The Rams finally got on the board when Wide Receiver Richard Jans scored a 17-yard touchdown in the third quarter. But it was too little too late.

After losing the game, Rams Coach Brian Ross said the Raiders are playing “very well now,” making them a tough team to beat. The Raiders are currently on the list of the Football Alberta Top 10 high school football teams.

The Ram’s weakness, Ross explained, is that the team cannot control the line of scrimmage well enough yet.

“It’s causing us problems everywhere else,” he said.

“When I figure out what to do with the line play, things will fall into place. It’s just taking longer than it normally does.”

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders will battle the Hunting Hills Lightning at 7 p.m. at Great Chief Park on Sept. 28th, while the Rams are set to play Notre Dame that same day.

Previous story
Despite protests, Russia’s anti-doping agency reinstated

Just Posted

Thurber Raiders snatch season opener from the Lacombe Rams

Red Deer game saw 44-8 win for the Raiders

Snowfall warning in effect for Red Deer

Around 10 to 15 centimetres expected

Penhold fire crews investigate structure fire

Damage estimated at $30,000

Red Deer RCMP arrest man in stolen vehicle after collisions

Man arrested after the stolen truck he was driving collided with several vehicles

City council responding to social and safety issues

Mayor Tara Veer releases statement on City’s ongoing social and safety challenges

WATCH: Grey Cup was in Red Deer to support military families

Money raised will go towards the Military Family Resource Centre

Ron Orr wins United Conservative nomination

Lacombe-Ponoka riding

Tornado touches down in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

Environment Canada says cars and homes have been damaged by severe thunderstorms and high wind gusts

Tilray Inc sees $10-billion in market cap go up in smoke

Tilray’s share price closed at $123 US on Friday, a decline from its intraday peak of nearly $300 US earlier in the week

Canada to boost support for riskier forms of renewable energy: minister

A $30-million contribution to a $117-million tidal project hopes to harness the immense power of the Bay of Fundy

Browns beat streak, win first NFL game in 635 days

Baker Mayfield erased any doubts about why the Browns selected him with the No. 1 overall pick

New silver collector coin features Indigenous dancer

New silver collectors coin captures fast-paced energy of an Indigenous powwow

Off Nova Scotia, a bid to ‘unravel the mystery’ of great white sharks

The question: Is Nova Scotia the second mating site for Atlantic white sharks, something scientists say could be key to protecting the endangered species.

Canadian investigator says World Anti-Doping Agency got a bad deal from Russia

A Canadian lawyer says the World Anti-Doping Agency rushed into accepting a bad deal by reinstating the country’s drug-testing program.

Most Read