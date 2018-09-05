Red Deer’s Jett Grande heading to World Championships for MMA

Grande will be doing a fundraiser with his coach at JJ’s Kitchen Sept. 29th

Local Red Deer resident Jett Grande is heading to the World Championships for MMA in the Kingdom of Bahrain from Nov. 11th-18th.

He will be competing in the IMMAF Amateur World Championships in a tournament style event, which will see him fighting in multiple fights throughout.

“It’s a single elimination tournament and each time I win I get to move onto the next day so I can possibly have five fights throughout the whole tournament,” said Grande.

If Grande wins, he will be looking to go professional and possibly sign a contract with a professional league.

“I’ll be considered an amateur world champion, so it’s a pretty big step up in my career.”

This is Grande’s first time going to Worlds.

As a graduate of kinesiology from Red Deer College, Grande started in his current sport when he was around 12-years-old. He now trains out of Arashi-Do Red Deer under Gary Vig.

“I’ve just stuck with it ever since. The first day I trained I just got super into it and I just loved it,” said Grande.

And it shows. Grande competed in the Canadian Nationals Amateur Championships in April, winning the Welterweight division, securing his spot on Team Canada. He also won a second title on Aug. 11th for the XFFC Amateur Lightweight Title and is currently undefeated with a record of 7-0.

Having worked hard throughout the years for this current opportunity, Grande is looking forward to going and representing Canada. As Team Canada doesn’t give out financial support for their fighters and coaches to attend the event, each member will be doing their own fundraising, which includes Grande.

He will be doing a fundraiser with his coach Vig at JJ’s Kitchen Sept. 29th. They will be having a Chinese buffet, silent auction and t-shirts will be available for purchase all to support him going to Worlds. Doors open at 6 p.m.