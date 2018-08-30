Red Deer Express File Photo

Red Deer Rebels make moves after Black & White Game

Rebels trim roster in advance of preseason opener Friday

Brent Sutter, General Manager/Head Coach of the Red Deer Rebels Hockey Club, announced the reassignment of nine players after this evening’s Black & White Game.

Forwards to be reassigned: Nick de Beurs (Cochrane, AB), Jayden McCarthy (Morris, MB), Josh Medernach (Lloydminster, AB), Keaton Sorensen (Red Deer, AB), and Jaxsen Wiebe (Moose Jaw, SK).

Defencemen to be reassigned: Skyler Cameron (Nanaimo, BC), Blake Gustafson (Ardrossan, AB), Garret Valk (North Vancouver, BC), and Mason Ward (Lloydminster, AB)

With these moves, the Rebels have 34 players on their roster.

-Submitted by the Red Deer Rebels

