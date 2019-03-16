Rebels Captain Reese Johnson scored all three goals for the team in a 4-3 loss Friday night at the Centrium. Red Deer has clinched a spot in the playoffs after the Brandon Wheat Kings lost 5-4 to the Regina Pats. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Red Deer Rebels fall to Lethbridge but clinch final Eastern Conference wild-card spot

Rebels lose 4-3 Friday

The Red Deer Rebels have clinched a spot in the WHL playoffs, even though they lost to the Lethbridge Hurricanes, 4-3, during Friday’s last regular-season game at the Centrium.

The Rebels locked into the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot by virtue of the Brandon Wheat Kings’ elimination after losing to the Regina Pats, 5-4, at the same time.

Head Coach and General Manager Brent Sutter called making the playoffs this way going in the back door.

“We’ll take it but I don’t like having to go in the back door,” he said. “It certainly puts us in the playoffs but, again, I wished we could have helped ourselves by winning our games.”

The Hurricanes started the scoring out early with two goals notched thirty seconds apart, first by Dylan Cozens at 6:01 and then Jake Leschyshyn at 6:31.

The Rebels took over the lively period when Captain Reese Johnson found the back of the net at 9:13.

In the second period, things were looking hopeful early for the Rebels when Johnson scored during the powerplay, with Jeff de Wit and Chris Douglas assisting.

The Hurricanes weren’t giving up and Leschyshyn scored Lethbridge’s third goal at 12:58.

But Johnson fought back.

He scored the Rebels’ third goal as the second period came to a close, making it his third hat trick of the season.

Tied going into the third period, Leschyshyn scored the game-winning goal.

Despite the loss, Johnson said the team played a strong game.

“I thought the boys played well for the most part,” said Johnson, who also took home the Humanitarian Award and Players Award at the end of year award ceremony before the game.

“I think we worked hard but had a couple of plays that can’t be made this time of year. Obviously, too many odd-man rushes.”

Sutter said the team played well and had plenty of chances but made costly mistakes.

“You’ve got to play to the score too. You can’t put pucks in shin pads and give up an odd-man rush like that. That’s tough to lose.

“You look at how we drew the penalty off the faceoff at centre ice. Stuff like that shouldn’t happen but it did but we responded the right way and we got back,” he said.

“You’re even up going into the third. Again you’ve got to find a way to win the game and not find a way to lose it and tonight, again, the mistake cost us the game.”

Red Deer faces the Kootenay Ice in the final regular-season game Sunday.

The playoff series against the Prince Albert Raiders kicks off Friday, March 22nd.

Previous story
Alberta forward Luke Philp earns top player award in U Sports men’s hockey

Just Posted

Red Deer Rebels fall to Lethbridge but clinch final Eastern Conference wild-card spot

Rebels lose 4-3 Friday

UPDATE on the Amber Alert – Believed to be in Calgary

Edmonton Police say the 8-year-old was abducted by his mother and is in imminent danger

Red Deer senior’s dream comes true, heading to Edmonton to see opera with 19 friends

Mary-Rose Lunam participated in provincial program that makes seniors’ dreams a reality

2019 Red Deer Hospital Lottery launches Friday with grand prize unveiling

Grand prize is a beautiful $840,000 bungalow located at 68 Larratt Close

Innisfail RCMP respond to sleeping man and make arrest

Male found sleeping in a stolen vehicle with a shot gun next to him

49 killed at mosques in ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days’

‘It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,’ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said

Youth arrested near Wetaskiwin after pellet gun incident

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to a pointing a firearms complaint, one man wanted

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

Ponoka fire crews deal with trailer fire on the QEII

There wasn’t much left of a 53 foot trailer after it went up in flames near Ponoka

Quebec City Muslim worshippers condemn fatal New Zealand mosque attacks

Police in many cities across the country said they were stepping up patrols around places of worship

Imperial Oil slows development of Aspen project, cites Alberta production cuts

Project was previously projected to add 75,000 barrels per day of bitumen production

PHOTOS: Students worldwide skip class to demand action on climate

Friday’s rallies in more than 100 countries were one of the biggest international actions yet

Facebook, other tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video

The attacks killed 49 people at Christchurch mosques

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.0 per cent in January

Sales were up in 15 of 21 industries

Most Read