Photo Courtesy of Twitter

Rebels part ways with Associate Coach Jeff Truitt

The team will now be looking to fill the open position

The Red Deer Rebels announced that Associate Coach Jeff Truitt’s contract will not be renewed after a mutual agreement was reached.

Truitt came to the Rebels in November 2012 and have been part of the coaching staff for the last six seasons.

“I’d like to thank Jeff for his time and effort that he put in to be part of our coaching staff for the last six seasons. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” Rebels Head Coach Brent Sutter said.

The Rebels will now be accepting candidates for the open assistant coaching position.

-Submitted by the Red Deer Rebels

