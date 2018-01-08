Rebels moving pieces before trade deadline

The Rebels are making deals leading up to the Jan. 10th WHL trade deadline

TRADE DEADLINE - The Red Deer Rebels have made a series of moves leading up to the Jan. 10th WHL trade deadline. File Photo

The Rebels have been wheeling and dealing leading up to the 3 p.m. Jan. 10th WHL trade deadline.

On Jan.5th, the Rebels shipped out 19-year-old defencemen Brandon Shuldhaus and a 2020 4th round draft pick to the Moose Jaw Warriors for two second round picks and 19-year-old defencemen Colin Paradis.

Paradis, who is in his third full season in the WHL, has played 165 games scoring a goal and 17 assists for 18 points. He was originally a fourth-round pick in the 2013 WHL Bantam draft.

Rebels General Manager/Coach Brent Sutter then made another big move on Jan. 6th sending 18-year-old Austin Pratt to the Regina Pats for a third-round selection in the 2019 draft. Pratt had spent three seasons with the Rebels.

Sutter then on Jan 8th announced that 18-year-old Lukas MacKenzie was traded to the Portland Winterhawks for a sixth round selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft. MacKenzie had been playing with Okotoks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

With the trade deadline fast approaching and the Rebels having only won one in their last 20 games, more trades could be on the way in the next two days.

More to come.

-Vaughan