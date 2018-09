Brent Sutter, General Manager/Head Coach of the Red Deer Rebels Hockey Club, announced today the reassignment of 16-year old forward Jordan Borysiuk to Lloydminster of the Alberta Midget Hockey League and 16-year old forward Ethan Rowland to the Calgary Canucks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

With these moves, the Rebels have 25 players on their roster.

-Submitted by the Red Deer Rebels