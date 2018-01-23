RDC to host 2019 CCAA Men’s Volleyball Championships

Red Deer College recently announced that they have been selected to host the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) 2019 Men’s Volleyball National Championship from March 6th to 9th next year.

“This men’s national championship is a tremendous opportunity for our College and our communities to come together to celebrate and support elite CCAA volleyball,” said Joel Ward, Red Deer College president & CEO. “With the strong and rich history of the RDC Kings, we are honoured to host the Men’s Volleyball Championship in our first year in the brand new, state-of-the-art facility.”

According to a press release, the building of the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre was key to RDC’s bid to the CCAA. The RDC King’s, who have won 13 CCAA Men’s Volleyball Championships, will begin training at the new facility in September 2018 and haven’t been able to host the tournament since 1987 due to facilities.

“It means a great deal to our program to be able to host the national championship next season,” said Schulha, the 2014 CCAA Men’s Volleyball Coach of the Year. “Our crowds have always been fantastic, especially during the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) championships, and I expect them to be louder with the significantly increased seating capacity of the new competition gym, along with the excitement of being able to watch some of the best young volleyball players in the country. It is truly a tremendous opportunity, and one that we are very much looking forward to.”

RDC last hosted the ACAC Men’s Volleyball Championship in 2016-17 and King’s athletes are gearing up to compete on the national stage in front of their home crowd.

“As a member of Kings Volleyball, I’m filled with pride for our city, our College, and our program to have the opportunity to host a national championship here in our hometown,” said Holmes, a second-year Bachelor of Arts Psychology student. “Being able to share this event with our family, friends, and program alumni means the world to us and will make the experience all the more meaningful and rewarding.”

The tournament will feature eight teams from five Canadian conferences.

“With the recent and continuing growth and evolution of Red Deer College, we’re ideally positioned to be featured on the national stage and to host teams and athletes from across Canada,” said Ward. “When we look at our role in the upcoming 2019 Canada Winter Games, and as we prepare to host the CCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship, it’s clear we’ll be able to connect with our learners, our communities and all of Canada in exciting new ways.”

-Vaughan