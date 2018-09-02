Black Press File Photo

RDC Cross Country runners reaching for expanded goals

The RDC Cross Country Running team is finishing preparations for the season

It may be difficult to imagine the Red Deer College Cross Country Running team improving on its incredible results the past few seasons, but Head Coach Kari Elliott is ready to inspire and lead this talented group to new heights this season.

“Our team motto this year is ‘REACH’ – to focus on setting goals just beyond our reach so that they are worth shooting for,” says Elliott. “So, that means to show a lot of heart, train hard, and come out ready to win.”

Even though the RDC Queens won Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) gold and the Kings captured bronze last year, Elliott likes the talent and potential of this season’s blend of returning and new runners.

“This year, we have many new faces but they are an exciting group of student-athletes,” says Elliott. “As a coach, I am thrilled to be working with these high calibre competitors and I’m very pleased to see the progress they have made, especially our third-years.”

Joining returning RDC Queens, Jill Stewart, Shaelyn Moltzahn and Teagan Shapka, are newcomers Shayla Sklaruk, Mackenzie Spinks, Caitlin Debree and Deshann Valentine.

Elliott sees the accomplished Queens, especially Stewart, holding significant roles throughout training and competition.

“Jill, Shaelyn, and Teagan are all returning and they have all been with our program for three years now, and each has improved significantly over the last few seasons,” says Elliott. “Jill is running strong and coming off a solid summer of training. She has already set a few personal bests in local road races and will be one of our leaders.”

After the graduated 2017 – 18 ACAC Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Year, Jordanna Cota, Stewart was often the Queens top performer. The Bachelor of Science student from Red Deer individually placed fifth and helped the RDC women earn gold at the ACAC Cross Country Running Championships, and was selected to the ACAC Women’s Cross Country Running All-Conference team.

This year, experienced Red Deer College Kings, Stephen Rowley and Lucas Wessner, will be joined by promising new student-athletes, Matt Hope, Daniel Szucs, Carson Schiller, Devin Saunders, Jakob Vollmerhaus and Cooper Cheshire.

“This Kings team is perhaps the strongest it has ever been since I’ve been coaching at RDC,” says Elliott. “Stephen Rowley has been training very hard this summer and is in excellent condition, and as competitive as ever.”

“We added some local high school talent – Daniel Szucs, who attended Lacombe Composite High School, has been racing well in the outdoor track season and had a top 10 finish at cross provincials in the fall,” says Elliott. “Also, there were a few pleasant surprises as walk-ons – Cooper Cheshire comes from a hockey background but has been developing nicely as a runner.

“Matt Hope is a fast addition to our crew – he has the ability to lead the conference and looks strong after some huge performances on the track this summer.”

The RDC Cross Country Running team is finishing preparations for the season in Banff with a combination of team building, training and friendly competition.

“At our annual Banff training camp, the goal is to build team chemistry and resiliency. The days will be packed with runs, strength training and team drills,” says Elliott. “We will finish the camp with our Sulphur Mountain Challenge – the fastest up the mountain will have their name added to our trophy.”

The Queens and Kings will continue the journey to extend their goals when they compete in Running Room Grand Prix #1 on Saturday, September 8 in Edmonton. Concordia University will host the first conference event of the young season.

For more information on RDC Cross Country Running, the student-athletes, and recaps, please visit: rdcathletics.ca

Previous story
Added offence has persistent Soccer Kings ready for 2018 – 19

Just Posted

Memorial tennis tournament set to run Sept. 15th

Thelma Smith was a dedicated supporter of the Red Deer Tennis Club

Rebels win 6-5 over Edmonton in preseason opener

Red Deer will continue preseason play Saturday night against Calgary

Blackfalds youngster signs one-day contract with Blue Jays at Rogers Centre

Jonathan Stolte wins Jr. Jay for a Day contest through Lacombe Boston Pizza

ATB Chief Economist speaks to Central Alberta Chambers

Todd Hirsch presents 2.6% growth forecast for Alberta in 2018

Alberta RCMP shares back-to-school #TrafficSafety tips ahead of Labour Day weekend

#TrafficSafety is a shared responsibility between all road users

VIDEO: Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Foreign minister to Germans: get off the couch, fight racism

Far-right protesters rallied in Chemnitz this weekend after migrants allegedly killed a German

Medicine Hat rolls over Rams 44-0 in exhibition opener

Lacombe looking to right ship next week against Lloyd

Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

Congress must approve any rewrite of the deal, and could refuse to endorse one that excludes Canada

42nd annual Lakedell Country Fair

Pigeon Lake event featured parade, dog agility, barbecue, kids rides, petting zoo, more Sept. 1

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

Canadian officials attend John McCain’s funeral in Washington

Dignitaries include national defence minister, parliamentary secretary for U.S.-Canada relations

Canada beats U.S. for bronze in extras at women’s baseball World Cup

Canada won silver at the last tournament in South Korea in 2016, losing to No. 1-ranked Japan

Manitoba politician taking heat over Tweet about former teacher’s ‘hotness’

Steven Fletcher, an Independent member of the legislature, posted about his former grade 7 teacher

Most Read