Lacombe Rams drop Game 1 at home to LTCHS 81-71

Game 3 will be in Red Deer Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The Lacombe Rams Senior Boys Basketball team fell to the Lindsay Thurber Raiders 81-71 in Game 1 of their City Championship best-of-three series.

The Rams had a 41-35 lead after halftime, but the Raiders battled back on the back of 34 points from Nathaniel McIntosh’s 34 ponts to ultimately win by 10 points.

Game 2 will run Thursday night in Red Deer at Lindsay Thurber at 7:30 p.m., preceeded Game 2 of the girls best-of-three between Hunting Hills and Lindsay Thurber starting at 6 p.m.

A time has yet to be announced for a possible Game 3 on Friday between Lacombe and Lindsay Thurber.