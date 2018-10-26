Zach Schwab and the Lacombe Rams battled the Lindsay Thurber Raiders in City semifinals. The Rams would go on to lose 20-10. Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express

Raiders end Rams season in tightly contested semifinal

Lacombe played Thurber tight late into the fourth quarter in 20-10 game

The Lacombe Rams came into their semifinal City playoff matchup against the Lindsay Raiders needing to “dominate” offensively, according to Coach Brian Ross.

It would be tightly contested throughout, but it would be the Raiders who would pull through — winning 20-10 in a game that was closer than the score.

“That was a barn-burner,” Raiders Coach Aaron Sheppard said. “That was one of our hardest games all year. Lacombe came to play. They are well coached and they wanted it more than us in the first half.”

Early on, it would look like it would be their game — getting off to a quick 7-0 lead after Richard Jans recovered a Raider fumble on the opening drive, running it back 40 yards for the score.

“The highlight was going to have to be us starting out strong,” Rams Coach Brian Ross said. “We did. We held a really good offensive Lindsay Thurber team to not much for three quarters of the game.”

The Raiders would keep the game in grasp after a field goal by Martin Leroy cut the Ram lead to 7-3. The Rams would follow that up with two fantastic chances of getting further ahead, but would be unable to capitalize on two redzone attempts.

“Our glaring weaknessess are our glaring weaknesses. Defensively we are super strong, but it is hard to be a really good offensive line in the redzone,” Ross said.

The Raiders would use that opportunity to go up 10-3, after Quarterback Josh Campbell called his own number for a three-yard score.

It would look like the Raider lead would hold into halftime, but the Rams would manage to tie the game in the dying seconds on a 32-yard kick by Simon Gray.

The third quarter would fail to yield results for either squad, with the Rams preventing a touchdown on third and goal — meaning this game would come down to the final quarter.

A sustained drive by the Raiders would eventually result in another 27-yard field goal for Leroy, giving them a crucial three-point lead with six minutes to play.

“That was a relief, but I knew it wasn’t going to be enough, so I am glad we busted that one at the end,” Sheppard said.

The Raiders would put the game away after Kaidyn Puttick ran it back 67 yards, putting his team up 20-10 and sending them to the City finals next week against either Notre Dame or Hunting Hills.

“I don’t think I want to play either team, but I have to choose one. We will see what comes out. They are both pretty solid,” Sheppard said.

Ross was pleased with the way his team finished the season.

“It is pretty fun to watch high school football like that. I think everybody got their money’s worth today. The kids never gave up and both teams played well,” Ross said, adding he expects many of his players to go on in football.

“There are a number of guys that can go on to play junior football or CIS if they chose to. I would be fully supportive of them if they did, but for our high school football team — those are big shoes to fill. It is pretty tough to expect bantam kids to come up and fill those shoes,” Ross said.

The date and time of the City finals was not available at press time.

todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com

Previous story
John Ziegler, 4th president of NHL, dies at 84

Just Posted

Raiders end Rams season in tightly contested semifinal

Lacombe played Thurber tight late into the fourth quarter in 20-10 game

Salvation Army in need of volunteers for Christmas Kettle Campaign

This year’s goal is to raise $240,000

2019 budget focuses on necessary updates to infrastructure and environment

City’s ‘cautious’ budget a result of current slow economic growth in the province

Red Deer RCMP investigate break and enters involving a firearm

The suspect allegedly pointed a sawed off shotgun at an individual then fled on foot

Wiklund vs. Wiklund set to perform at The Krossing

Evening features record and video releases as well

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

Family offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest in Sherman murders

Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion

John Ziegler, 4th president of NHL, dies at 84

Ziegler was living in Florida, and the cause of death was not immediately known

Florida man charged after weeklong bomb-package scare

Justice Department officials revealed that a latent fingerprint found on one package helped them identify their suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Experts say parents are first line of defence in preventing sexual abuse in sports

Breaking down the stigma surrounding these difficult discussions is one of the goals of October’s Child Abuse Prevention Month

Supreme Court limits when accused drunk drivers can get breathalyzer logs

The court argues the records are not material to how a breathalyzer works on any given day

Man detained in U.S. mail-bomb investigation

Targets so far include Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder

Wildlife group files complaint against B.C. conservation service for bear death

The death of a female black bear that fell from a tree after being darted with a tranquilizer has prompted a wildlife group to file a complaint with the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service.

Most Read