The RDC Kings faced their second loss of the RDC Basketball Thanksgiving Classic against the Okanagan Coyotes on Friday. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Queens and Kings both face losses on day two of Thanksgiving tournament

Coaches say Red Deer College teams are playing well off and on during games

After a dominant win Thursday against the Okanagan College Coyotes, the RDC Queens lost to the Concordia Thunder, 53-37 Friday at the annual RDC Basketball Thanksgiving Classic.

The Queens started day two of the weekend preseason tournament strong in the first quarter, scoring a quick 12-7, but ultimately fell to Concordia after a 17-point swing in the second.

Queens Head Coach Ken King said the team is playing, “through ups and downs in various areas of the game.”

“Right now you see us play strong and do good things at some points,” he said. “Unlike previous years, and high school, you can get a 10-point lead and probably win that game. In college, you can’t do that. We have to make sure that our consistency of effort and execution is there.”

Also on Friday, the Kings fell to the Okanagan Coyotes, 93-73.

It was the team’s second loss at the Thanksgiving Classic, losing to the Keyano Huskies, 98-97 on Thursday.

Head Coach Clayton Pottinger said the team has been playing well in ‘spurts,’ but not enough to win the game.

“The middle two quarters we played okay but then, much like last night’s game, the first quarter and the last quarter, we just didn’t show up.”

The team is working on strengthening its defense right now.

“That’s what let us down in this game,” he said. “Giving up 93 points in a four-quarter basketball game at the college level is far too many points to be giving up. I don’t see an offensive problem, I see a defensive problem.”

He added, “We’re defending well enough to get some easy transition buckets and that’s the main thing.”

The Kings face King’s University Eagles at 2:30 p.m. at RDC on Saturday. The Queens will battle the Keyano Huskies at 12:30 p.m. to finish off the three-day tournament.

