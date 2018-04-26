Pro Wrestling events looks to to knock out cancer

Superclash against Cancer brings in some of Alberta’s top talent

The Superclash Against Cancer, after over a year of planning, will finally be coming to Red Deer on May 12th.

The event, which was originally scheduled for summer 2017, will feature some home-grown talent along with some of the best independent pro wrestlers in Alberta.

All proceeds will go to benefit the Central Alberta Cancer Centre and organizer Darrin Thompson of Gamechangers is pleased to see the event come to fruition.

“The process has been very long,” he said.

“There has been lots of learning and it has been a drinking by fire hose learning process.

“Thankfully I have had some great partners in Sean ‘Massive Damage’ Dunster out of Monster Pro Wrestling and Sydney Steele from Pure Power Wrestling,” he said.

“They have been able to help guide me through the process of working inside the pro wrestling industry.”

The card will feature a tonne of Central Alberta talent including the ‘Cheetah-bear’ Jude Dawkins, who will take on ‘Dynamic’ Dean Richtor and ‘The Headline’ Shaun Martens, who will face off against former UFC contender Mitch ‘Danger Zone’ Clarke in the night’s main event.

The card will also feature a number of other matches that include wrestlers from all over the province and beyond.

Thompson said he is hoping to raise at least $2,000 for the Cancer Centre.

“All the money raised after expenses is going to stay in Red Deer and Central Alberta,” he said. “It will go to help the cancer patients and their families who are going through this horrible disease.”

For the full experience, fans can purchase the $99 VIP package which includes a number of perks including a question and answer session with Stampede Wrestling legends.

The night will also feature a live performance by Iron Buffalo, which will begin at 6 p.m. before the card begins.

At 6 p.m. Iron Buffalo will take the stage for a live performance which will head right into the supercard.

“Tickets are still available for the VIP — we have roughly about 60 tickets still available. It is $99 for the whole package.”

General admission starts at $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Reserved floor seating is $30, with all tickets available at superclash.ca

“We want everyone to come out because these guys who are coming from out of market are looking forward to entertaining. The card is stacked. We are hoping to raise at least $2,000. We would love to see higher than that,” Thompson said.

