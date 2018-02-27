Primetime Olympics coverage drops 7% from Sochi

Numbers show spike in late-night viewership because of time difference in Pyeongchang

A security person stands near the Olympic flags during a ceremony to mark the start of the flag’s tour for the Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022 at a section of the Great Wall of China on Tuesday. (Ng Han Guan/Ap Photo)

NBC finished the Pyeongchang Olympics by averaging just under 20 million viewers with its primetime coverage on the network, NBCSN cable and live streaming, which was a seven-per-cent decline from the Winter Olympics of 2014.

The Nielsen company said the NBC-only average in primetime was 17.8 million, or a 17-per-cent decline from Sochi. In 2014, NBC only offered primetime coverage on the network, and did not have simultaneous programming on cable and online.

NBC said the viewership helped make the Olympics profitable. Viewership started out stronger than executives expected at the beginning of the Olympics and faded toward the end.

One growth area in Pyeongchang was in the late-night time period. Because of the time difference, post-11:30 p.m. was filled with live competition. NBC’s late-night show averaged 8.4 million viewers, up from 5.6 million in Sochi and more than any other Winter Olympics since 1988.

In a reflection of how traditional television viewership is changing, NBC said the primetime Olympic coverage throughout the Olympics (19.8 million) essentially doubled the viewership of ABC, CBS and Fox combined during that period.

The Olympics dominated TV: No other program beat it in the ratings while the games were on. In contrast, during the 2006 Olympics, the games were the night’s top-rated program on only eight of 17 nights.

David Bauder, The Associated Press

Previous story
WATCH: Alberta Sports Hall of Fame announces 2018 inductees

Just Posted

Johnny Reid makes a stop in Red Deer on his Revival tour

Johnny Reid makes a stop in Red Deer on his Revival tour

Central Music Festival presents acclaimed group Tri-Continental

Show kicks off at 8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Red Deer doctors form society to advocate for fair healthcare funding

Red Deer Regional Hospital serves 450,000 to 500,000 Central Albertans

WATCH: Alberta Sports Hall of Fame announces 2018 inductees

Twelve athletes will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame

Red Deer College hosts ‘The Decision’

Mininster to make an announcement on Thursday, March 1st

WATCH: Alberta Sports Hall of Fame announces 2018 inductees

Twelve athletes will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Primetime Olympics coverage drops 7% from Sochi

Numbers show spike in late-night viewership because of time difference in Pyeongchang

Federal budget fosters pharmacare, pot-based drugs

Advisory council to come up with options on how to create a national pharmacare program

Liberals champion their values in 2018 budget aimed at long-term vision

Budget outlines $18.1-billion deficit, focuses on women, scientists

Family killed by alleged ‘stalker’ in triple murder-suicide

Grandmother, mother and son killed in triple murder-suicide north of Toronto, family says

MEC not in rush to drop gun-linked company

MEC not rushing to drop gun-linked company as it weighs membership feedback

Patrick Brown ends bid to reclaim former job

Ousted Ontario Tory leader Patrick Brown ends bid to reclaim his former job

Federal budget to focus on gender equality

Liberals take aim at 2019 election with budget to focus on gender equality

Most Read

  • Primetime Olympics coverage drops 7% from Sochi

    Numbers show spike in late-night viewership because of time difference in Pyeongchang