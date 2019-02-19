Alberta earns three medals in Long Track Speed Skating

Alberta now has 16 medals (6-5-5) and currently sits in second place of the medal standings

Team Alberta has done well this week at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Team Alberta continued to earn medals on the fourth day of competition, with three medals in Long Track Speed Skating.

Kaleb Muller Cranford, AB took the gold medal in the 5000m distance at the Long Track Speed Skating events at Great Chief Park. The gold-medal winning performance lowered the previous Canada Games record.

Brooklyn McDougall took home a bronze in the 3000m Female Long Track Speed Skating. This is McDougall’s fourth medal of the Canada Games. She skated the distance with a time of 4:44.28.