The 2019 Canada Winter Games speed skating team relay finals Feb. 22 were an action-packed event with the Alberta boys taking silver in a close finale against Quebec. Alberta was close behind Quebec but it wasn’t enough to make the win. However, the Alberta boys won silver. Photos by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

PHOTOS: Alberta male team takes silver in Winter Games relay speed skating

By Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

