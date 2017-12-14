Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil announces retirement

Veteran Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil spent 15 seasons with the NHL team

Longtime Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil is announcing his retirement.

He spent 15 seasons with the NHL team, recording 250 points (112 goals, 138 assists) in 1,026 regular-season games.

The 38-year-old winger and the Senators had parted ways last spring as Neil’s role was reduced under coach Guy Boucher.

He hasn’t played since the second round of last spring’s playoffs.

While he received some contract offers in the fall, Neil decided there wasn’t a good fit and decided to take the season off.

He will play in Friday’s alumni game marking the Hertiage Classic outdoor game.

The Canadian Press

