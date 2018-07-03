O No Canada!: U.S. team apologizes for botching Canadian anthem

Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox was celebrating Canada Day… then it went wrong

A minor league baseball team in Massachusetts is apologizing for a botched rendition of the Canadian national anthem at a recent game.

The Lowell Spinners in a social media statement Monday blamed Sunday’s substandard performance of “O Canada” on an audio delay between the microphone and the speakers and the inexperience of a team employee singing in front of a large crowd.

The Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox was celebrating Canada Day and Canadian culture on Sunday.

The team employee volunteered to sing after the person who was supposed to perform the anthem cancelled at the last minute.

Spinners’ General Manager Shawn Smith tells The Sun of Lowell that the employee “felt just terrible” and “didn’t mean any disrespect in any way, shape or form.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vaulters from across Canada prepare for vaulting qualifier in Ponoka
Next story
Edmonton International Raceway 50th birthday

Just Posted

History to come alive through the City’s park system

Representative ‘figures’ and newly-developed signs paint pictures of the past

Vaulters from across Canada prepare for vaulting qualifier in Ponoka

Qualifier will see 119 teams across the country compete

WATCH: Central Albertans celebrate Canada Day

Red Deer’s Bower Ponds packed with activities for all ages

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Dear Rouge heading to the City for Westerner Days

Latest CD, Phases, was released earlier this year

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

Professional death coaches: A new type of doula

Two B.C. women Explore the sacred journey between life and death

O No Canada!: U.S. team apologizes for botching Canadian anthem

Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox was celebrating Canada Day… then it went wrong

No magic wand to end Toronto gun violence: Mayor John Tory

Mayor John Tory says there is “no easy answer” or magic wand to reduce gun violence in the country’s largest city, which has claimed 22 lives so far in 2018.

Much of eastern Canada remains under blanket of hot, humid air

The weather agency says a “very warm and humid air mass” has settled over the Maritimes.

Man charged by Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Blackfalds and Bashaw RCMP pleads not guilty to more than 40 charges

Targeted in newly formed RCMP Crime Reduction unit

South Korean basketball players arrive for games in North

South Korean basketball teams and officials arrived on Tuesday to take part in the inter-Korean basketball match in Pyongyang.

Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist

Rob Hiaasen was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom

B.C. Taiga Building Products Ltd. to buy Exterior Wood Inc. for $55 million

Headquartered in Burnaby, B.C., Taiga will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Exterior Wood for US$42 million.

Most Read

  • O No Canada!: U.S. team apologizes for botching Canadian anthem

    Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox was celebrating Canada Day… then it went wrong