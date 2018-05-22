Maple Leafs lose another executive after parting ways with assistant GM

The Toronto Maple Leafs say club and assistant general manager Mark Hunter have mutually agreed to part ways.

London Knights general manager Mark Hunter, right, and assistant coach Jeff Paul, looks on during a break in second period action against the Edmonton Oil Kings at the Memorial Cup CHL hockey tournament in London, Ont., Sunday, May 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

The fallout from the Toronto Maple Leafs’ front office reshuffle continues.

In the wake of Kyle Dubas’ elevation to general manager earlier this month, Mark Hunter and Lou Lamoriello are both out.

Toronto announced Tuesday that Hunter and the club had mutually agreed to part ways. That follows news that Leafs senior adviser Lou Lamoriello, Toronto’s GM the last three seasons, is expected to take the helm of the New York Islanders.

“Following extensive discussions with Mark, he and the Toronto Maple Leafs have mutually agreed to part ways,” Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement. “I’d like to sincerely thank Mark for everything he’s done for this organization over the last four years and I wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

The statement had no mention of Lamoriello. But The Associated Press, citing a source, reported Lamoriello’s deal to join the Islanders will likely be completed this week.

Hunter, 55, was seen as a candidate for the GM job. The fact that Lamoriello appears headed to run another organization suggests the 75-year-old was not ready with make do with a senior adviser role.

Hunter joined the Leafs as player-personnel director in October 2014 before being elevated to assistant general manager in August 2016 — sharing the role with Dubas.

At the time Lamoriello said the change in title was essentially “a formality as these are duties he’s already been performing.”

Hunter was in charge of Toronto’s pro scouting, amateur scouting and player evaluation departments. Dubas was GM of the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, overseeing all prospects within the club’s system while also leading the Leafs’ player development, hockey research and development departments.

Hunter came to the Leafs in 2014 after helping build the OHL’s London Knights. As such, he had a relationship with Toronto centre Nazem Kadri and is credited with helping elevate the young centre’s game.

As a player, Hunter saw action in more than 600 NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames, Hartford Whalers and Washington Capitals.

Lamoriello was the New Jersey Devils’ GM and president of hockey operations from 1987 to 2015, during which the team reached the Stanley Cup final five times and won the title in 1995, 2000 and 2003. His son, Chris, has been assistant GM with the Islanders since 2016.

Related: The Toronto Maple Leafs have gone from financially free to cap-crunched in 12 months

Related: Toronto sports fans come together in wake of van attack

Related: Leafs’ Matthews has top-selling jersey, edging Crosby, McDavid: NHL

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.