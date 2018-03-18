Lacombe Generals take commanding lead over Stony Plain with 7-3 win

Generals will look to eliminate the Eagles Wednesday night at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

The Lacombe Generals made a huge statement in Game 4 and now have an opportunity to punch their ticket to the Allan Cup.

After putting up seven goals in a 7-2 affair the previous night, the Generals added another seven in Stony Plain winning 7-3.

Also Read: Game 3 Wrap-up

The Game was all square after one, after the Eagles scored the first and fourth goals of the game. Myles Bell and Tanner Korchinski were the goal scorers for the Generals.

Lacombe was able to find the advantage in the second, scoring two more goals by Bell’s second of the game and Jesse Todd’s first but Stony Plain kept the game within reach after Burke Gallimore found the back of the net.

It would be all Lacombe in the third, however, after Brett Robertson, Colin Valourt and Devin Ganner all found a way to score, leading to the final score of 7-3.

The Generals now look to wrap up the series at home on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex.

-Vaughan