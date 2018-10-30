Justine Elliot from Lacombe will be making her Canadian Finals Rodeo debut this week in Red Deer. Photo Submitted

Lacombe 16-year-old Justine Elliot makes CFR debut this week

Elliot comes into barrel racing ranked 11th

Lacombe’s own Justine Elliot, 16, will be representing Central Alberta in the Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR 45) this week in Red Deer.

Elliot, who is a barrel racer, comes into the event ranked 11th after earning $14,167.30 on the pro circuit.

“Considering it is my first one, it is a big deal. Especially since it is Red Deer which is pretty much home for me,” she said.

Elliot began racing seven years ago, after growing up watching her father compete.

“I wanted to do it right from when I was a little kid. It was always a dream of mine to make CFR,” she said

Elliot’s journey to CFR 45 began five years ago when her family purchased her horse Blondie.

“When I got the horse that I knew could run with them,” she said.

Elliot and her family trained Blondie themselves in order to get her to the championship level.

“When we bought her, she wasn’t supposed to be a barrel horse so CFR wasn’t really in my eye at the time,” she said.

Throughout the process, Elliot looked up to heroes in the sport of barrel racing including world champion Lindsay Sears.

“Lindsay Sears is the one that really got me thinking about barrel racing and as I got more into it, I started looking up to all the other girls,” she said,

Being able to win CFR 45, especially at home, would be a dream for Elliot but to do so, she has to overcome reigning Canadian barrel racing champion, Carman Pozzobon, whose earnings of $44,078 has her atop the overall standings.

“Everyone aims to win it, but I am going to try and hopefully make some money. See where that goes,” Elliot said.

Elliot said she is very nervous heading into the week, but expects that to dissipate.

“Once you get in the alleyway the adrenaline starts kicking in and your nerves start going away,” she said, adding regardless of the outcome — she is happy she made it this far.

Elliot added believes this is only the beginning of her barrel racing journey.

“I want to make it to the NFR one day, but for now I will start here and work my way up,” she said.

todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com

Previous story
VIDEO: Red Sox top Dodgers 5-1 to win World Series
Next story
Halifax council to discuss proposed stadium for potential new CFL team

Just Posted

Look out for Shayna Weir and her ‘fire breathing dragon’ this week at CFR

CFR competitor says strong relationship with your horse is key to winning in barrel racing

On the heels of their latest single Medicine, USS performs Nov. 8th at Bo’s.

The band (Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker) has certainly been making a name for themselves nation-wide

YMCA to operate the Northside Community Centre

The facility is set to be completed by May of 2019

Red Deer RCMP arrest three after police vehicle rammed

Three face charges after the stolen truck they were driving rammed an RCMP police vehicle

Crews respond to reports of a fire in West Park neighbourhood

Residents seen waiting outside

Stompin’ Tom’s ‘The Hockey Song’ inducted into Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Ponoka cowboys ready themselves for the Canadian Finals Rodeo

A total of 11 area athletes will compete at the CFR in Red Deer

Lacombe 16-year-old Justine Elliot makes CFR debut this week

Elliot comes into barrel racing ranked 11th

UPDATE: Wrong way driver passes from injuries

Despite miraculously surviving a head-on collision, man dies in hospital

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison

Bulger was found unresponsive at a U.S. penitentiary in West Virginia

Children of Canadians need rescue from Syria, group tells federal government

Alexandra Bain, the director of Families Against Violent Extremism, said the children are facing the outbreak of disease and a harsh winter

Chief says First Nations left out of Fort McMurray fire response

The Fort McMurray wildfire became one of Canada’s worst natural disasters

Halifax council to discuss proposed stadium for potential new CFL team

Halifax regional council will consider a proposed 24,000-seat stadium, the pivotal component of a bid to land a Canadian Football League team for the East Coast’s largest city

Liberals to establish $5.5M commission for independent leaders’ debates

Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould says the government is establishing an independent leaders’ debates commission to the tune of $5.5-million.

Most Read