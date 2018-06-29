Saskatchewan’s Premier Scott Moe wondered whether the military could help with autopsies after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. (The Canadian Press)

Injured Broncos hockey player out of coma, unable to speak

Defenceman Layne Matechuk’s family said he was in a coma for the first month

A junior hockey player who was injured in the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash is making progress but is not yet able to speak.

Defenceman Layne Matechuk’s family released a statement on Friday updating his recovery from a brain injury.

His family said he was in a coma for the first month and doesn’t appear to know what happened.

“While we see his frustration, we also see his determination,” the statement said. ”Layne has always had to work hard to achieve his success.”

He has transferred Saskatoon hospitals to continue his rehabilitation and the family said the road ahead won’t be easy. They’re also not sure when Matechuk will get to leave hospital.

“But what we can tell you is that we believe he gets a little closer every day.”

WATCH: Physiotherapist outlines Humboldt survivor’s treadmill routine

The Broncos were on their way to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game on April 6 when their bus and a semi-trailer collided at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 players were injured.

Matechuk, 18, was in his first full season with the Broncos and had five goals and three assists in 45 regular-season games.

His family thanked people for their support since the crash and said there was a bike rally held for Matechuk earlier this month.

They said coach Darcy Haugan, who was killed in the crash, talked about the word “believe” and they are holding onto that word on a daily basis.

“We #believe the strength and determination that brought Layne success on the ice will bring him success in the months and years ahead.

“We ask that you continue to send your prayers and support to him — and to think of him.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Red Deer Rebels Take Two Players In CHL Import Draft

Just Posted

Dean Ray Band gearing up for Westerner Days show

Dean Ray has long been making his mark as a dynamic Central Alberta performer

Red Deer RCMP arrest 45 people in four-day warrant round-up

RCMP executed 140 warrants last week

Blackfalds stormwater concerns Lacombe Lake residents

Lacombe Lake resident Anita Alexander worried lake could become polluted

Air Canada discontinues flight service to Red Deer Airport

Airport continues its plans for expansion

River Town Saints plays Westerner Days July 20th

The band’s latest single, You Get To Me, was released this past February

WATCH: Check out this week’s What’s Up Wednesday

Tune in to catch up on the week’s news in Red Deer

From ketchup to toilet paper: Canada launching retaliatory tariff broadside

Canada’s $16.6-billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on dozens of U.S. products set to kick in July 1

Sylvan Lake doctor faces child porn charges after attempting to have sex with 5-year-old

Dr. Janke is also an Associate Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at U of A

Crews refine search after plane with 2 people aboard goes missing in B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

Mirror fire department at risk of closing

Volunteer department has 5 members, needs 12

Ottawa details list of U.S. tariff targets, offers up to $2B in support

Ottawa also released details Friday of a financial aid package for industries and workers caught in the crossfire

A look at the numbers behind Ottawa’s tariff reprisal against Trump

Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports

Feds learned by accident of Harper’s plans to visit White House next week

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is reportedly planning a trip to the White House next week, bucking convention.

Fixing Phoenix to take five years, billions to fix, report says

The report says the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system has already cost government coffers more than $1 billion

Most Read