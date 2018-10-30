Historic night as CFR 45 kicks off in Red Deer

Competition features best in Canadian rodeo sports

Jordan Hansen from Calgary competes in bull riding at the Canadian Finals Rodeo on Tuesday night. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Large crowds of people, many wearing the signature Stetson hat, streamed into the Centrium on Tuesday night for the kick off of the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer.

In 45 years, this is the first time the CFR is taking place in the city. In previous years, the finals rodeo was held in Edmonton.

The event features North America’s best in bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback riding, barrel racing, tie-down roping and team roping.

It also includes competition for novice competitors in bareback, steer riding and saddle bronc.

Competitors are competing for prize money totalling $1.6 million, which is one of the largest amounts of prize money on the professional Canadian rodeo circuit.

The top scores for Day 1 of the CFR 45 are as follows:

Bull Riding:

Garrett Green at 87.75; Wacey Finkbeiner at 86.5; and Zane Lambert at 86.25.

Ladies Barrel Racing:

Taylor Manning at 13.772; Callahan Crossley at 13.868; and Kylie Whiteside at 14.069.

Bareback:

Jake Vold at 85.25; Clint Laye at 85 and Seth Hardwick at 83.25.

Saddle Bronc:

Clay Elliott at 86.75; Dawson Hay at 86.5; and Sam Kelts at 83.75.

Tie-Down Roping:

Riley Warren at 7.8 seconds; Shane Hanchey at 7.8 seconds; Logan Bird at 8.1 seconds.

Team Roping:

Riley and Brady Minor at 4.6 seconds; Brenten Hall and Chase Tryan at 4.7 seconds; and Brett Buss and Riley Wilson at 5.7 seconds.

Novice Bareback:

Colton Ouellette at 69.5 and Mason Helmeczi at 68.5.

Steer Riding:

Tristen Manning at 71; and Jett Lambert at 67.5.

Novice Saddle Bronc:

Lucas Macza, 72.