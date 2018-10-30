Jordan Hansen from Calgary competes in bull riding at the Canadian Finals Rodeo on Tuesday night. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Historic night as CFR 45 kicks off in Red Deer

Competition features best in Canadian rodeo sports

Large crowds of people, many wearing the signature Stetson hat, streamed into the Centrium on Tuesday night for the kick off of the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer.

In 45 years, this is the first time the CFR is taking place in the city. In previous years, the finals rodeo was held in Edmonton.

The event features North America’s best in bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback riding, barrel racing, tie-down roping and team roping.

It also includes competition for novice competitors in bareback, steer riding and saddle bronc.

Competitors are competing for prize money totalling $1.6 million, which is one of the largest amounts of prize money on the professional Canadian rodeo circuit.

The top scores for Day 1 of the CFR 45 are as follows:

Bull Riding:

Garrett Green at 87.75; Wacey Finkbeiner at 86.5; and Zane Lambert at 86.25.

Ladies Barrel Racing:

Taylor Manning at 13.772; Callahan Crossley at 13.868; and Kylie Whiteside at 14.069.

Bareback:

Jake Vold at 85.25; Clint Laye at 85 and Seth Hardwick at 83.25.

Saddle Bronc:

Clay Elliott at 86.75; Dawson Hay at 86.5; and Sam Kelts at 83.75.

Tie-Down Roping:

Riley Warren at 7.8 seconds; Shane Hanchey at 7.8 seconds; Logan Bird at 8.1 seconds.

Team Roping:

Riley and Brady Minor at 4.6 seconds; Brenten Hall and Chase Tryan at 4.7 seconds; and Brett Buss and Riley Wilson at 5.7 seconds.

Novice Bareback:

Colton Ouellette at 69.5 and Mason Helmeczi at 68.5.

Steer Riding:

Tristen Manning at 71; and Jett Lambert at 67.5.

Novice Saddle Bronc:

Lucas Macza, 72.

Previous story
Ponoka cowboys ready themselves for the Canadian Finals Rodeo

Just Posted

Historic night as CFR 45 kicks off in Red Deer

Competition features best in Canadian rodeo sports

Look out for Shayna Weir and her ‘fire breathing dragon’ this week at CFR

CFR competitor says strong relationship with your horse is key to winning in barrel racing

On the heels of their latest single Medicine, USS performs Nov. 8th at Bo’s.

The band (Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker) has certainly been making a name for themselves nation-wide

YMCA to operate the Northside Community Centre

The facility is set to be completed by May of 2019

Red Deer RCMP arrest three after police vehicle rammed

Three face charges after the stolen truck they were driving rammed an RCMP police vehicle

WATCH: Lots of fashionable finds at CFR Tradeshow

The Canadian Finals Rodeo runs at Red Deer’s Westerner Park until Nov. 4th

Mom cries to B.C. jury about the last day she saw daughter alive in 1978

The last time Madeline Lanaro saw her 12-year-old daughter alive was just outside Merritt, B.C.

Liberals close gap on fundraising Tories as election nears

Between July and September the Conservatives took in $4.86 million

Former UBC prof files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations

Steven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media

Calgary city council to vote on killing bid for 2026 Winter Games

Referendum on the issue was schedule for Wednesday

Ponoka cowboys ready themselves for the Canadian Finals Rodeo

A total of 11 area athletes will compete at the CFR in Red Deer

Lacombe 16-year-old Justine Elliot makes CFR debut this week

Elliot comes into barrel racing ranked 11th

UPDATE: Wrong way driver passes from injuries

Despite miraculously surviving a head-on collision, man dies in hospital

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison

Bulger was found unresponsive at a U.S. penitentiary in West Virginia

Most Read