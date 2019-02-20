Alberta’s Brendan Yamada leads the pack in the first Short Track Speed Skating 500m Men’s quarterfinal at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre on Feb. 20th. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press News Services

Hee-Won Son takes home gold in 500m Female Short Track Speed Skating

Team Alberta sits in second place overall at the Canada Winter Games

Brendan Yamada cruises through the corner in his Men’s 500m Short Track Speed Skating quarterfinal at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre on Feb. 20th. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press News Services

Cezara Bere of Alberta races to the finish line with Prince Edward Island’s Jenna Larter for second in this 500m Short Track Speed Skating quarterfinal Feb. 20th at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. Bere would outstretch Larter for a spot in the semi-finals by 0.002 seconds. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press News Services

Sylvan Lake’s Megan Cressey earns silver in Female Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle

