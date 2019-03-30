Anthony LeBlanc, Founding Partner, Schooners Sports and Entertainment, Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner, Canadian football League, and Greg Turner, Councillor-at-Large and Deputy Mayor, City of Moncton pose for a photo at a press conference in Moncton, N.B., on Friday, March 29, 2019. (Ron Ward/The Canadian Press)

Group behind proposed CFL franchise in Halifax closer to landing deal

Potential deal would see a multi-use sports and entertainment hub built on Dartmouth side of Halifax harbour

A plan by a business group to establish a CFL franchise in Atlantic Canada has taken a big step forward.

A spokesman for Schooners Sports and Entertainment confirmed the group has signed a letter of intent with Canada Lands Company outlining a potential deal that would see a multi-use sports and entertainment hub built on the Dartmouth side of Halifax harbour.

Anthony LeBlanc, one of the group’s partners, says a scaled-back, $130-million stadium in Shannon Park would be made available for community youth, amateur and recreational sports for about 300 days each year.

LeBlanc says the facility, which would include a sports dome for the winter months, would also be made available to local schools and community groups for daytime weekday use.

To help get those events organized, the business group also announced it has signed a formal partnership with Sport Nova Scotia, a non-profit group that advocates for more than 50 provincial sport organizations.

LeBlanc confirmed the talks with Canada Lands had taken longer than expected, which is why the group has yet to submit a formal proposal to the local or provincial governments.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Young athletes hope to achieve Olympics dreams through RBC Training Ground

Just Posted

Red Deer will continue to receive advertising flyers

Starting April, Red Deer Advocate subscribers will receive flyers every Thursday

Alberta UCP leader promises more beds, programs for opioid drug users

The opioid plan is part of a broader package of health reforms promised by Jason Kenney

Alberta NDP’s Notley say she’ll hire more teachers, build more schools

Notley is also promising that the NDP would spend $1.3 billion to build and upgrade another 70 schools

Journalism is more than just a job

It has got to be one of the most enriching careers

Rebels defeated, 4-2, in Game 3 against the Prince Albert Raiders

Red Deer faces elimination heading into Game 4

PHOTOS: Combat boots begin cross-country journey for 75th anniversary of D-Day

About 14,000 Canadians stormed Juno Beach in northern France on D-Day, June 6, 1944

Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Jody Wilson-Raybould offers written, audio evidence to the House of Commons justice committee

Wilson-Raybould: I recorded phone call out of fear it would be ‘inappropriate’

The 17-minute long audio recording documents a call Wilson-Raybould placed to Wernick on Dec. 19

Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

Two people have died at the popular tourist spot in separate incidents

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Phone service disrupted after vandal sets fire in Alberta telecom building

Telus says wireless communication had been restored by Thursday afternoon

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Canadian economy grew 0.3 per cent in January, beats expectations

Economists on average had expected no growth for the month

UPDATE: RCMP find no safety risk to the general public or employees at Nova Chemicals

RCMP received reports of the threat Thursday evening

Most Read